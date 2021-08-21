Gov. Justice announces second "Do it for Babydog" vaccination sweepstakes; registration to open Monday August 23rd

During Fridays’ briefing, Gov. Justice announced a second round of the "Do it for Babydog" vaccination sweepstakes as the state continues to push the importance of vaccination to the younger population.

"We are trying to incentivize more and more West Virginians to get vaccinated, and especially our younger folks," Gov. Justice said.

The giveaway will include the following prizes each week:

5 full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for individuals age 12 to 25 per week,

1 luxury sports car per week,

4 ATV's, side by side's, or top of the line zero turn lawn mowers per week,

1 custom fishing or pontoon boat per week,

$150,000 toward a dream wedding for 1 West Virginian per week,

Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week

6 season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall sporting events, and

5 season passes​ to ski resorts in West Virginia.

Award winners will be announced each week over a 6 week period.

West Virginians who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can begin registering for the giveaway on Monday, August 23rd.

Those who previously registered for the original vaccination sweepstakes will be required to register again.

More details will be provided on Monday and all details are subject to change.

Registration and sweepstakes rules will be posted to

DoItForBabydog.wv.gov

next wee