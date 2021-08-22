Boxoffice Weekend Movie Standings; Free Guy Retains the Top

Early estimates from United States cinemas tracking have "Free Guy" besting "Paws", according to Boxoffice Magazine. "Free Guy" snagged $18 million and "Paws," which is streaming and without Regal sites made $13 million.

The Protege, The Night House, Reminiscence all finished at the lower end of the top ten. The adult male action flick Protege managed only $2.92 mi Hold overs dominated the middle with Jungle Cruise, Don't Breathe, Respect and Suicide Squad in that order.

Black Widow and Old round out the top of the weekend standings.

Next Week Candyman is the only wide release.

September 3 , the Marvel kung fu potential tentpole Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The next wide release is Copshop on September 17. Dear Evan Hansen comes September 24 and Adams Family 2 and Many Saints of Newark October 1. The Hotel Transylvania sequel has been sold for streaming. Clfford the Red Dog and Comeback Trail have also been pulled. Dune has been delayed until October 22. Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho has a Sept. 17 limited release.

Releases remain subject to change with the uncertainty of the Delta variant and struggle over mask mandates.