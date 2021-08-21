Most read
- Aug. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Aug. 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- More Scenes from Huntington's 67th Annual Memorial Day Service
- McCallister will Challenge Mayor Williams ; Three Council Incumbents Defeated... Barely IMAGES
- UPDATED Bella & Edward = A Girl's Night Out at the Movies Reflecting Enchanted, Romantic Melodrama and Anxiety Provoking Traditional Stuggles
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- Williams Names Search Committee to Aid in Selection of New HPD Chief
Aug. 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1311
|08/20/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03844
|08/20/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03848
|08/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1310
|08/20/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1309
|08/20/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1308
|08/20/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03843
|08/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03842
|08/20/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-03841
|08/20/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1306
|08/20/2021
|Failure to Maintain Control; Fugitive From Justice; Insurance Required
|Closed
|AHPD21-03839
|08/20/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03839
|08/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03840
|08/20/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|VHPD21-03835
|08/20/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-03838
|08/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03837
|08/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03836
|08/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03834
|08/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03833
|08/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03832
|08/20/2021
|Sexual abuse in the first degree; Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|CCSOj21-1304
|08/20/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1305
|08/20/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03831
|08/20/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03829
|08/20/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03830
|08/20/2021
|DVP Violation; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03828
|08/20/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03827
|08/20/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1303
|08/20/2021
|Improper Registration; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03825
|08/20/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03826
|08/20/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-03824
|08/20/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open