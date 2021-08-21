Aug. 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, August 21, 2021 - 07:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1311 08/20/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03844 08/20/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-03848 08/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1310 08/20/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03843 08/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03842 08/20/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-03841 08/20/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1306 08/20/2021 Failure to Maintain Control; Fugitive From Justice; Insurance Required Closed
HPD21-03840 08/20/2021 Brandishing Open
VHPD21-03835 08/20/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
HPD21-03838 08/20/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-03837 08/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03836 08/20/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03834 08/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03833 08/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03832 08/20/2021 Sexual abuse in the first degree; Sexual assault in the first degree Open
CCSO21-1305 08/20/2021 Fugitive From Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03831 08/20/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-03829 08/20/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03830 08/20/2021 DVP Violation; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03828 08/20/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03827 08/20/2021 Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1303 08/20/2021 Improper Registration; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03825 08/20/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03826 08/20/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
HPD21-03824 08/20/2021 Deceased Person Open
