Aug. 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03860
|08/21/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03859
|08/21/2021
|Runaway
|Open
|HPD21-03858
|08/21/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|CCSO21-1316
|08/21/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03857
|08/21/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing
|Closed
|MPD21-0288
|08/21/2021
|B & E; Trespassing; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1315
|08/21/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1314
|08/21/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03855
|08/21/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03854
|08/21/2021
|ILLEGAL CAMPING; Paraphernalia; TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1313
|08/21/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03856
|08/21/2021
|RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS
|Open
|HPD21-03853
|08/21/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03852
|08/21/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03851
|08/21/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-03849
|08/21/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03850
|08/21/2021
|Paraphernalia; TRESPASS
|Closed
|AHPD21-03846
|08/21/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03846
|08/21/2021
|DUI less than .150; Fleeing in vehicle causing property damage; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others
|Closed
|CCSO21-1312
|08/21/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03845
|08/21/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open