Aug. 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, August 22, 2021 - 07:05

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03860 08/21/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-03859 08/21/2021 Runaway Open
HPD21-03858 08/21/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
CCSO21-1316 08/21/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03857 08/21/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing Closed
MPD21-0288 08/21/2021 B & E; Trespassing; Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-1315 08/21/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1314 08/21/2021   Closed
HPD21-03855 08/21/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03854 08/21/2021 ILLEGAL CAMPING; Paraphernalia; TRESPASS Closed
CCSOj21-1313 08/21/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-03856 08/21/2021 RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS Open
HPD21-03853 08/21/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03852 08/21/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03851 08/21/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-03849 08/21/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03850 08/21/2021 Paraphernalia; TRESPASS Closed
AHPD21-03846 08/21/2021   Closed
HPD21-03846 08/21/2021 DUI less than .150; Fleeing in vehicle causing property damage; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others Closed
CCSO21-1312 08/21/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03845 08/21/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
PrevNext  