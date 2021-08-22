Center of Excellence for Recovery to host Building Bridges Prevention Conference

The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, part of the Marshall University Research Corporation, is set to host the Building Bridges Prevention Conference Monday, at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, in collaboration with multiple state partners.

The one-day, in-person conference Monday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will focus on further equipping communities and organizations with effective tools to help build vital youth and adult coalitions.

“Strong West Virginia coalitions are especially needed right now to help heal the distress caused by the on-going global pandemic,” said Dr. Tammy Collins, lead evaluator and family scientist at the center. “We are all in this together, and together we can make things better for the kids and families of our state.”

Attendees will learn how to build bridges to cross obstacles to improved behavioral health and wellness in their communities. Agenda items include understanding the core of effective coalitions, how to fire up community and youth engagement, and a discussion of opportunities for learning together and receiving funding for needed community and youth projects.

The conference will welcome nationally renowned speakers in behavioral health, including Jim Ryan, who is a Certified Prevention Consultant in Ohio and internationally. Ryan has more than 35 years of experience in behavioral health prevention and community systems organizing. He regularly works with coalitions that address substance use, mental health, suicide and other health and wellness priorities.

Also speaking at the one-day conference is Kym Laube, executive director of Human Understanding Growth Services Inc. (HUGS Inc.), which is located in Westhampton Beach, New York. She brings more than 30 years of substance use prevention knowledge and expertise in youth coalition development.

The conference is funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health by a Partnerships for Success (PFS) grant from the federal Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

For more information about the Building Bridges Prevention Conference, contact Collins by phone at 304-696-6276