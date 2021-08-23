Aug. 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, August 23, 2021 - 13:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

MPD21-0292 08/22/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Speeding Closed
MPD21-0290 08/22/2021   Open
MPD21-0291 08/22/2021   Open
HPD21-03875 08/22/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03874 08/22/2021 DVP Violation Closed
HPD21-03873 08/22/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-1319 08/22/2021 Insurance Required; No Motorcycle Endorsement; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty.; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CHPD21-03870 08/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03870 08/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03871 08/22/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
CCSO21-1317 08/22/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-1318 08/22/2021 Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI Closed
HPD21-03872 08/22/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Open
HPD21-03792 08/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03869 08/22/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03868 08/22/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03864 08/22/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open
HPD21-03865 08/22/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open
HPD21-03866 08/22/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open
MPD21-0289 08/22/2021 Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams Closed
HPD21-03867 08/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03863 08/22/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-03862 08/22/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-03861 08/22/2021 information report Open