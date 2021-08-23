Most read
Aug. 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|MPD21-0292
|08/22/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Speeding
|Closed
|MPD21-0290
|08/22/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0291
|08/22/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03875
|08/22/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03874
|08/22/2021
|DVP Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-03873
|08/22/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1319
|08/22/2021
|Insurance Required; No Motorcycle Endorsement; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty.; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CHPD21-03870
|08/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03870
|08/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03871
|08/22/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|CCSO21-1317
|08/22/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1318
|08/22/2021
|Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI
|Closed
|HPD21-03872
|08/22/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Open
|HPD21-03792
|08/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03869
|08/22/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-03868
|08/22/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03864
|08/22/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|HPD21-03865
|08/22/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|HPD21-03866
|08/22/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Open
|MPD21-0289
|08/22/2021
|Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams
|Closed
|HPD21-03867
|08/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03863
|08/22/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-03862
|08/22/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-03861
|08/22/2021
|information report
|Open