COVID-19 Daily Update 8-23-2021; Cabell County has nearly 10,000 cases

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 23, 2021, there have been 3,297,722 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,019 total cases and 3,016 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (1,783), Berkeley (14,008), Boone (2,321), Braxton (1,140), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (9,940), Calhoun (430), Clay (619), Doddridge (685), Fayette (3,956), Gilmer (965), Grant (1,383), Greenbrier (3,108), Hampshire (2,070), Hancock (2,974), Hardy (1,670), Harrison (6,756),Jackson (2,451), Jefferson (5,136), Kanawha (16,873), Lewis (1,605), Lincoln (1,776), Logan (3,577), Marion (5,072), Marshall (3,928), Mason (2,335), McDowell (1,829), Mercer (5,727), Mineral (3,158), Mingo (3,019), Monongalia (9,970), Monroe (1,340), Morgan (1,385), Nicholas (2,111), Ohio (4,714), Pendleton (760), Pleasants (1,018), Pocahontas (759), Preston (3,100), Putnam (5,888), Raleigh (7,783), Randolph (3,255), Ritchie (815), Roane (765), Summers (924), Taylor (1,453), Tucker (609), Tyler (844), Upshur (2,435), Wayne (3,589), Webster (663), Wetzel (1,657), Wirt (496), Wood (8,690), Wyoming (2,355). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”: Barbour (1,783), Berkeley (14,008), Boone (2,321), Braxton (1,140), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (9,940), Calhoun (430), Clay (619), Doddridge (685), Fayette (3,956), Gilmer (965), Grant (1,383), Greenbrier (3,108), Hampshire (2,070), Hancock (2,974), Hardy (1,670), Harrison (6,756),Jackson (2,451), Jefferson (5,136), Kanawha (16,873), Lewis (1,605), Lincoln (1,776), Logan (3,577), Marion (5,072), Marshall (3,928), Mason (2,335), McDowell (1,829), Mercer (5,727), Mineral (3,158), Mingo (3,019), Monongalia (9,970), Monroe (1,340), Morgan (1,385), Nicholas (2,111), Ohio (4,714), Pendleton (760), Pleasants (1,018), Pocahontas (759), Preston (3,100), Putnam (5,888), Raleigh (7,783), Randolph (3,255), Ritchie (815), Roane (765), Summers (924), Taylor (1,453), Tucker (609), Tyler (844), Upshur (2,435), Wayne (3,589), Webster (663), Wetzel (1,657), Wirt (496), Wood (8,690), Wyoming (2,355). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information. West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the secondvaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov . Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Ritchie, Taylor, and Wayne counties.