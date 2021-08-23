Marshall marks opening of fall semester with continuing COVID protocols in place

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert greeted students this morning by handing out pre-packaged cookies and welcoming them to the start of a new semester.

It’s been nearly 18 months since the campus was fully operational with all students attending class in person.

Except for the masks on their faces, today was a typical first day of the fall semester for thousands of Marshall University students who arrived for classes.

In response to the rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases, the university reinstated the mask policy for all indoor spaces earlier this month to ensure the safety and academic success of students. Additional safety measures include cleaning and sanitizing all buildings by university facilities crews, modified processes for certain activities and adjustments to some class schedules. While the university has not mandated the COVID-19 vaccine, officials, including the president, have strongly encouraged those in the university community to get one.

“We started today with nearly 84% of our employees vaccinated and close to 58% of our student population,” Gilbert said. “We will continue to offer vaccine clinics on campus to those who want to receive one. We will conduct weekly testing of all unvaccinated and non-declared students and employees and, as feasible, we will conduct surveillance testing of a percentage of vaccinated individuals each week to ensure they aren’t carrying the virus, but have no symptoms.”

“As president, it remains my top priority to do my best to keep everyone healthy. We all know the pandemic situation remains fluid, and while we are at a near normal environment now, it can change rapidly. We stand ready to adapt as the situation changes,” Gilbert said.

In addition to new students arriving on campus, there are more than two dozen faculty members who are now part of the Marshall family, including faculty at the Joan C. Edwards S