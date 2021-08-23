Pullman 16 temporarily reduces times due to COVID numbers in County

CANDYMAN still on tap for Friday

Due to COVID numbers in and around. Cabell County, MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16 has temporarily reduced the number of daily showings.

According to DHHR Reports, there are nearly 10,000 cases in West Virginia. The state has no county in green, which is the near virus free code.

These are the revised times at least through Thursday, Aug 26.

The Night House (R) Disturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon- Thu: 4:20, 7:15



Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) No Passes Allowed

Mon- Thurs 4:30, 6:50







The Protege (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Reminiscence (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon- Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon- Thu: 5:00, 7:25



Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed

Mon- Thu: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00



Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Mon- Thu: 3:05, 6:20



The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence

Mon- Thu: 3:00, 6:00





Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Stillwater (R) Language

Fri & Sat: 11:45 AM, 2:55, 6:05, 9:40

Sun: 11:45 AM, 9:40

Mon & Tue: 2:55, 6:05

Wed: NONE

Thu: 2:55, 6:05



Old (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence

Mon- Thu: 3:40, 6:25



Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence

Mon- Thu: 4:25, 6:55



Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Action; Mild Language; Rude Humor

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:35



F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:15,



Back to the Future (PG) Action; FBC21; Language; Some Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

Candyman will have a nearly full weekend schedule:

CANDYMAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









FRIDAY the first showing is at 3:50 pm.





Horror1 hr. 31 min.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman DomingoNia DaCostaSUNDAY will forego the after 9 pm showings.FLASHBACK PRETTY IN PINK SHOWS SUN AT 3:30 and 7 p.m.