Pullman 16 temporarily reduces times due to COVID numbers in County
According to DHHR Reports, there are nearly 10,000 cases in West Virginia. The state has no county in green, which is the near virus free code.
These are the revised times at least through Thursday, Aug 26.
The Night House (R) Disturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon- Thu: 4:20, 7:15
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) No Passes Allowed
Mon- Thurs 4:30, 6:50
The Protege (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Reminiscence (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon- Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon- Thu: 5:00, 7:25
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material; No Passes Allowed
Mon- Thu: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00
Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Mon- Thu: 3:05, 6:20
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Mon- Thu: 3:00, 6:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20
Stillwater (R) Language
Fri & Sat: 11:45 AM, 2:55, 6:05, 9:40
Sun: 11:45 AM, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 2:55, 6:05
Wed: NONE
Thu: 2:55, 6:05
Old (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence
Mon- Thu: 3:40, 6:25
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence
Mon- Thu: 4:25, 6:55
Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Action; Mild Language; Rude Humor
Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:35
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:15,
Back to the Future (PG) Action; FBC21; Language; Some Violence
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
Candyman will have a nearly full weekend schedule:
CANDYMAN RHorror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
DIRECTOR
Nia DaCosta
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
SATURDAY 12:20PM12:50PM2:40PM3:50PM5:00PM6:50PM7:20PM9:40PM9:50PM
FRIDAY the first showing is at 3:50 pm.
SUNDAY will forego the after 9 pm showings. FLASHBACK PRETTY IN PINK SHOWS SUN AT 3:30 and 7 p.m.