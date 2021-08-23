COVID-19 Daily Update 8-23-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports over the weekend eight COVID deaths were reported with nearly 2,500 new cases August 23, 2021.

There have been 3,297,722 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,019 total cases and 3,016 deaths.

Eight deaths were reported over the weekend. Nearly 2,500 new cases were reported Monday.

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life