Huntington Council Hears Outstanding Pension Fund Report,approves contribution to three organizations impacted financially by COVID

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced prior to the council meetingthat the police and fire pensions funds have grown to net worth values ranging from $8 to $10 million dollars each.

The net worth of the police pension fund has increased by $30 million dollars and the fire pension fund by $26 million dollars, Williams noted.

When Williams took office in 2013 the state pointed its finger that Huntington was a worst case scenario. Now, the state auditors point to the city as a best case scenario.

Actual numbers are contained in the tape of this evening's city council meeting.

"I hoped I would be able to address council without a mask," but Delta variant is more infectious. "The majority of patients are not vacinated, " Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and Health Officer of the Cabell County Health Dept. said.

"I am not aware of any lamda variant reports" in WV."

First reading was held on permanently eliminating the retail B & O tax. Mayor Williams expplained that the tax has been suspended due the virus. He said the collected sales tax exceeded the loss of retail B&O.

In its business session Council approved the hiring of a grant manager and approved a resolution to assist the Cabell County Health Dept for offsetting COVID expenses not covered since expiration of the cares act, as well as the rape crisis center, convention and visitor's bureau.

Masks are again required for council meetings and members may still vote remotely due to the virus. The measure was passed in 2020 and will expire or be amended. Otherwise it sunsets in March.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































