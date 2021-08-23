Most read
Netflix Christmas Movie has part of We Are Marshall team on board
Monday, August 23, 2021 - 23:23 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
McG directed "We are Marshall" and Mary Viola, now president of the company, was one of WAM's producers. The New Jersey girl originally researched another sports tragegy when she learned of the Marshall crash. Ted Shoebridge, the team's quarterback was a promising Jersey athlete. Viola's production portfolio includes Netflix’s hit films HOLIDATE, TALL GIRL, THE BABYSITTER, RIM OF THE WOLRD, and WHEN WE FIRST MET. She also produced the stand-out comedies I FEEL PRETTY starring Amy Schumer, and THE DUFF starring Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne, and Ken Jeong. Other produced projects from Viola include BEFORE WE GO starring Chris Evans and Alice Eve, BROOKLYN’S FINEST starring Richard Gere and Ethan Hawke, and WE ARE MARSHALL starring Matthew McConaughey. A plot summary for the Netflix November 5 Christmas release states:
Natalie Bauer, a young woman from Los Angeles, falls for a seemingly perfect man that she has been talking to on a dating app. Impulsively she decides to travel to his East Coast hometown at Christmas to surprise him, only to discover she has been catfished. Her crush does happen to live in the town, and the man that tricked her offers to them set up, buto only if she agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend for the holidays.
https://www.wonderlandsoundandvision.com/about
The cast includes:
|Natalie Bauer
|Nina Dobrev
|The Vampire Diaries | The Final Girls | xXx: Return of Xander Cage
|Rex
|Lochlyn Munro
|Riverdale | White Chicks | Unforgiven
|Owen Lin
|Harry Shun Jr.
|Crazy Rich Asians | Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments | Glee
|Chelsea
|Mikaela Hoover
|The Suicide Squad | Guardians of the Galaxy | Lucifer
|Tag
|Darren Barnet
|Never Have I Ever | American Pie Presents: Girl’s Rules | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
|Josh
|Jimmy O. Yang
|Patriots Day | Fantasy Island | Crazy Rich Asians
|Barb Lin
|Rebecca Staab
|Breakthrough | The Miracle Season | Chronicle Mysteries
|Bob Lin
|James Saito
|Always Be My Maybe | Modern Love | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Lee
|Matty Finochio
|Freaks | Loudermilk| Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
|Eric
|Fletcher Donovan
|Firefly Lane | A Million LittleThings | Supernatural
|Mike
|Darien Martin
|Legends of Tomorrow | The 100 | V.C. Andrews Pearl in the Mist
|Chip
|Sean Depner
|Deadly Class | Travelers | Riverdale
