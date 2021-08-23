Netflix Christmas Movie has part of We Are Marshall team on board

Love Hard is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy movie directed by Hernán Jiménez, and written by, Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing. The film is being produced by The Babysitter director McG, and has used his production company, Wonderland Sound and Vision, to develop Love Hard .





McG directed "We are Marshall" and Mary Viola, now president of the company, was one of WAM's producers.

Netflix’s hit films HOLIDATE, TALL GIRL, THE BABYSITTER, RIM OF THE WOLRD, and WHEN WE FIRST MET. She also produced the stand-out comedies I FEEL PRETTY starring Amy Schumer, and THE DUFF starring Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne, and Ken Jeong. Other produced projects from Viola include BEFORE WE GO starring Chris Evans and Alice Eve, BROOKLYN’S FINEST starring Richard Gere and Ethan Hawke, and WE ARE MARSHALL starring Matthew McConaughey.

A plot summary for the Netflix November 5 Christmas release states:

Natalie Bauer, a young woman from Los Angeles, falls for a seemingly perfect man that she has been talking to on a dating app. Impulsively she decides to travel to his East Coast hometown at Christmas to surprise him, only to discover she has been catfished. Her crush does happen to live in the town, and the man that tricked her offers to them set up, buto only if she agrees to pretend to be his girlfriend for the holidays.

The cast includes:

Natalie Bauer Nina Dobrev The Vampire Diaries | The Final Girls | xXx: Return of Xander Cage Rex Lochlyn Munro Riverdale | White Chicks | Unforgiven Owen Lin Harry Shun Jr. Crazy Rich Asians | Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments | Glee Chelsea Mikaela Hoover The Suicide Squad | Guardians of the Galaxy | Lucifer Tag Darren Barnet Never Have I Ever | American Pie Presents: Girl’s Rules | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Josh Jimmy O. Yang Patriots Day | Fantasy Island | Crazy Rich Asians Barb Lin Rebecca Staab Breakthrough | The Miracle Season | Chronicle Mysteries Bob Lin James Saito Always Be My Maybe | Modern Love | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lee Matty Finochio Freaks | Loudermilk| Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Eric Fletcher Donovan Firefly Lane | A Million LittleThings | Supernatural Mike Darien Martin Legends of Tomorrow | The 100 | V.C. Andrews Pearl in the Mist Chip Sean Depner Deadly Class | Travelers | Riverdale

