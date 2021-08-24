Marshall to host Rite Care Royal Knight Out to raise funds for children served by Speech and Hearing Center

Marshall University’s Speech and Hearing Center and the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation invite families with children to attend the Rite Care Royal Knight Out from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, on the university’s Buskirk Field.

This inaugural event will give children the opportunity to take horse-drawn carriage rides around campus, participate in royal makeovers, slay a dragon, and enjoy arts, crafts and games at various booths. Each prince, princess or knight will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken with princesses and photos may be downloaded for free.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and proceeds will benefit the children and families served by the Rite Care Clinic at the university’s Speech and Hearing Center. Carriage rides will be offered for $5 per person. Complimentary refreshments will be served along with the addition of various food trucks providing food at an additional cost.

Activities for the event include:

Horse-drawn carriage rides provided by Mike Roach Carriage Services

Archery lessons by the Marshall University Archery Club

A Princess Dance with 4th Avenue Arts

Royal makeovers with hair and make-up provided by the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association

Arts and craft activities including a slime and kinetic sand table by the Huntington Museum of Art

Face painting by Lyndsey Watkins

Royal balance games with a balance beam provided by the Marshall University School of Physical Therapy

Dragon slaying activity with “swords” by the Marshall University School of Kinesiology

Make and take snacks provided by the Marshall University Department of Dietetics

Princess/prince pictures provided by Pics by Jenna

Music provided by Positive People Association

Pam Holland, chair of the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, said this event was created to help make up for the shortfall in funds caused by the pandemic.

“We typically held a spring dinner to raise over $25,000 for our children served by the Rite Care Clinic here at Marshall,” Holland said. “Due to the pandemic, we were unable to host this indoor event for the past two years. We decided to rethink our fundraising efforts for 2021, and we wanted to create something that would be fun for the whole family. The Rite Care Royal Knight Out will be just that with carnival-style booths, games, food vendors, raffles, carriage rides and pictures with princesses.”

Corporate sponsors for the event include Advantage Toyota, TTA, Mountain Health Network, Dolly Oshel, Dr. Christina Hensley, Keeton Auto Body, Chris Miller, Fabric Town Interiors, Abraham Restaurant Industries and Pixie Dust by Ernay. Organizations interested in serving as a sponsor for the Rite Care Royal Knight Out are encouraged to contact Holland by calling 304-696-3641 or emailing holland@marshall.edu.

Media are invited to cover this event.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.marshall.edu/mu-speech-and-hearing-center/ritecare-royal-knight-out/. For more information about the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation, visit www.scottishritehuntington.org.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain location will be Smith Hall 143.