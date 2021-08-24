Aug. 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-03915 08/24/2021 Open

CCSO21-1330 08/24/2021 Open

HPD21-03914 08/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03913 08/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

CCSO21-1329 08/24/2021 Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03912 08/24/2021 Embezzlement - $1000 or more Open

HPD21-03909 08/24/2021 information report Open

HPD21-03911 08/24/2021 Auto Tampering; Fugitive From Justice Closed

HPD21-03908 08/24/2021 runaway juvenile Open

HPD21-03910 08/24/2021 information report Open

VHPD21-03907 08/24/2021 Open

CCSO21-1328 08/24/2021 Deceased Person Closed

HPD21-03916 08/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03906 08/24/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

AHPD21-03905 08/24/2021 Closed

VHPD21-03905 08/24/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

HPD21-03904 08/24/2021 Disorderly Conduct; DUI less than .150; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Open

HPD21-03903 08/24/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed

MPD21-0294 08/23/2021 Expired Registration ; No Insurance; No Operators License ; Possession of Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-03902 08/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1327 08/23/2021 Deceased Person Open

HPD21-03901 08/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

CCSO21-1326 08/23/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-1325 08/23/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-03895 08/23/2021 information report Closed

HPD21-03897 08/23/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

HPD21-03898 08/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-03896 08/23/2021 Assault Open

HPD21-03893 08/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-03891 08/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

CCSO21-1324 08/23/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer Closed

HPD21-03889 08/23/2021 INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; LOITERING Closed

HPD21-03892 08/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-03894 08/23/2021 Possession of Marijuana Closed

CCSO21-1323 08/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-03890 08/23/2021 Found Property Closed

HPD21-03886 08/23/2021 Grand Larceny Open

HPD21-03888 08/23/2021 Brandishing; Malicious or unlawful assault Open

CCSO21-1322 08/23/2021 Grand Larceny Open

CCSOC21-1322 08/23/2021 Open

HPD21-03885 08/23/2021 Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-03887 08/23/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed

CCSO21-1320 08/23/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open

HPD21-03884 08/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-03883 08/23/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

HPD21-03881 08/23/2021 B & E Open

HPD21-03882 08/23/2021 TRESPASS Closed

MPD21-0293 08/23/2021 Bringing into this state, receiving or disposing of property stolen in another state; Helmet Required; No Motorcycle Endorsement Closed

VHPD21-03880 08/23/2021 Open