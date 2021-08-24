Most read
- Aug. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Aug. 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- More Scenes from Huntington's 67th Annual Memorial Day Service
- McCallister will Challenge Mayor Williams ; Three Council Incumbents Defeated... Barely IMAGES
- Aug. 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- OPINION: David Stockman - Hurrah! Washington's Pointless Sojourn in the Graveyard of Empires Is Finally Over
- UPDATED Bella & Edward = A Girl's Night Out at the Movies Reflecting Enchanted, Romantic Melodrama and Anxiety Provoking Traditional Stuggles
- Boxoffice Weekend Movie Standings; Free Guy Retains the Top
Aug. 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03915
|08/24/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1330
|08/24/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03914
|08/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03913
|08/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1329
|08/24/2021
|Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03912
|08/24/2021
|Embezzlement - $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-03909
|08/24/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03911
|08/24/2021
|Auto Tampering; Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-03908
|08/24/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-03910
|08/24/2021
|information report
|Open
|VHPD21-03907
|08/24/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1328
|08/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03916
|08/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03906
|08/24/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|AHPD21-03905
|08/24/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03905
|08/24/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03904
|08/24/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; DUI less than .150; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Open
|HPD21-03903
|08/24/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed
|MPD21-0294
|08/23/2021
|Expired Registration ; No Insurance; No Operators License ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03902
|08/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1327
|08/23/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03901
|08/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1326
|08/23/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1325
|08/23/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03895
|08/23/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-03897
|08/23/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-03898
|08/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03896
|08/23/2021
|Assault
|Open
|HPD21-03893
|08/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03891
|08/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1324
|08/23/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-03889
|08/23/2021
|INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; LOITERING
|Closed
|HPD21-03892
|08/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-03894
|08/23/2021
|Possession of Marijuana
|Closed
|CCSO21-1323
|08/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03890
|08/23/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-03886
|08/23/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03888
|08/23/2021
|Brandishing; Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|CCSO21-1322
|08/23/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-1322
|08/23/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03885
|08/23/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03887
|08/23/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1320
|08/23/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-03884
|08/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03883
|08/23/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-03881
|08/23/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-03882
|08/23/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|MPD21-0293
|08/23/2021
|Bringing into this state, receiving or disposing of property stolen in another state; Helmet Required; No Motorcycle Endorsement
|Closed
|VHPD21-03880
|08/23/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1321
|08/23/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury
|Closed