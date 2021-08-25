Aug. 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - 13:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03926 08/24/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1331 08/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-03925 08/24/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03924 08/24/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
MPD21-0295 08/24/2021 False Certificates; SRL-DUI Third Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-03922 08/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03923 08/24/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03934 08/24/2021 Accessory Before and After the Fact; Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-03921 08/24/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03917 08/24/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03919 08/24/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03920 08/24/2021 Grand Larceny Open
VHPD21-03915 08/24/2021   Open
CCSO21-1330 08/24/2021   Open
HPD21-03914 08/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03913 08/24/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
CCSO21-1329 08/24/2021 Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03912 08/24/2021 Embezzlement - $1000 or more Open
HPD21-03909 08/24/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03918 08/24/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-03911 08/24/2021 Auto Tampering; Fugitive From Justice Closed
CHPD21-03908 08/24/2021   Open
HPD21-03908 08/24/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-03910 08/24/2021 information report Open
VHPD21-03907 08/24/2021   Open
CCSO21-1328 08/24/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-03916 08/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03906 08/24/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
AHPD21-03905 08/24/2021   Closed
VHPD21-03905 08/24/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03904 08/24/2021 Disorderly Conduct; DUI less than .150; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Open
HPD21-03903 08/24/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Closed
