Aug. 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03926
|08/24/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1331
|08/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03925
|08/24/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03924
|08/24/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|MPD21-0295
|08/24/2021
|False Certificates; SRL-DUI Third Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-03922
|08/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03923
|08/24/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03934
|08/24/2021
|Accessory Before and After the Fact; Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-03921
|08/24/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03917
|08/24/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03919
|08/24/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03920
|08/24/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-03915
|08/24/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1330
|08/24/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03914
|08/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03913
|08/24/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1329
|08/24/2021
|Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03912
|08/24/2021
|Embezzlement - $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-03909
|08/24/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03918
|08/24/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-03911
|08/24/2021
|Auto Tampering; Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|CHPD21-03908
|08/24/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03908
|08/24/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-03910
|08/24/2021
|information report
|Open
|VHPD21-03907
|08/24/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1328
|08/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-03916
|08/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03906
|08/24/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|AHPD21-03905
|08/24/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03905
|08/24/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03904
|08/24/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; DUI less than .150; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Open
|HPD21-03903
|08/24/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Closed