PREPPING: The Rogue Food Movement Is Gaining Ground
These rogues and apprentice rogues believe they have the right to grow, eat and sell food without interference from the government. Speakers – many of whom have found themselves behind bars due to challenging bureaucrats and politicians – talked about how there is strength in numbers; how to use creative circumvention and tactics; how banding together and supporting each other as a community is the key to victory; and the community building constructs including food churches, buying clubs, and other local food approaches.
And any Polyface gathering is going to include delicious nutrient-dense food grown on the farm – fresh fruit, eggs, sausage links and coffee for breakfast and BBQ chicken and salad for lunch – which energized everyone to listen, learn, network and soak in the beautiful landscape of the mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.
