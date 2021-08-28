PREPPING: The Rogue Food Movement Is Gaining Ground

How do you circumvent the centralized food system and government and achieve food independence for yourself and your community? Several hundred food and health freedom enthusiasts travelled from across the US to gather at the Rogue Food Conference at the world renowned regenerative Polyface Farm on August 14 to find out.

These rogues and apprentice rogues believe they have the right to grow, eat and sell food without interference from the government. Speakers – many of whom have found themselves behind bars due to challenging bureaucrats and politicians – talked about how there is strength in numbers; how to use creative circumvention and tactics; how banding together and supporting each other as a community is the key to victory; and the community building constructs including food churches, buying clubs, and other local food approaches.

And any Polyface gathering is going to include delicious nutrient-dense food grown on the farm – fresh fruit, eggs, sausage links and coffee for breakfast and BBQ chicken and salad for lunch – which energized everyone to listen, learn, network and soak in the beautiful landscape of the mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.

Read more at LewRockwell.com