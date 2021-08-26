Most read
WV Full Schedules ALL Marquee Cinemas; NEW Candyman, Pretty in Pink
SHANG CHI : (opens Sept. 3)Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.
BECKLEY, WV
Marquee Galleria
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Sept 2: 6:00, 9:00
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thurs Sept 2: 6:15, 9:15
Candyman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 2:40, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20, 9:10, 9:40
The Night House (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 2:05, 4:25, 6:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM
The Protege (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:10, 3:55, 6:35, 9:15
Reminiscence (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Respect (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Stillwater (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25
Wed: 11:50 AM, 9:25
Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05
Old (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:35, 6:15, 9:05
Black Widow (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:25, 3:30
Sat: 6:30, 9:30
Sun - Wed: 12:25, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Thu: 12:25 PM
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 9:05 PM
Pretty in Pink (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Marquee Tridelphia
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00, 9:00
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15, 9:15
Candyman (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 2:40, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20, 9:10, 9:20, 9:40
The Night House (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50
Thu: 1:05, 3:40, 7:15, 9:50
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 2:05, 4:25, 6:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM
Reminiscence (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 6:40, 9:30
Don't Breathe 2 (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Respect (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
The Suicide Squad (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Stillwater (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 3:15, 6:25, 9:30
Old (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 9:40
Mon & Tue: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Wed: 1:00, 9:40
Thu: 1:00, 4:00
Black Widow (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG)
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13)
Fri - Wed: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Thu: 12:00, 3:10
Pretty in Pink (PG-13)
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Showplace
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 7:00 PM
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:20
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 6:45 PM
Sat & Sun: 2:05, 4:25, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 7:30 PM
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:25 PM
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM
Mon - Thu: 4:20 PM
Reminiscence (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 9:15 PM
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Mon - Wed: 4:00, 7:00
Thu: 4:00 PM
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman 16
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20, 9:40, 9:50
Sat: 12:20, 12:50, 2:40, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20, 9:40, 9:50
Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 2:40, 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 5:00, 6:50, 7:20
The Night House (R) Disturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:10
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 6:45 PM
Sat & Sun: 2:05, 4:25, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 6:45 PM
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:25 PM
Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM
Mon - Thu: 4:25 PM
The Protege (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Reminiscence (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence
Fri: 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:20
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:30, 6:40, 9:40
Sat: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:40
The Green Knight (R) Graphic Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence
Fri & Sat: 9:25 PM
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10
Stillwater (R) Language
Fri & Sat: 6:35, 9:40
Sun - Thu: 6:35 PM
Old (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Disturbing Images; Partial Nudity; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:40, 6:25, 9:20
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:25, 9:20
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:25
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:25
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence
Fri: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Sun: 11:55 AM
Mon & Tue: 4:25, 6:55
Thu: 4:25, 6:55
Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) Action; Mild Language; Rude Humor
Fri: 3:45 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:55, 3:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45 PM
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:15, 9:30
Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:15, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:15
Pretty in Pink (PG-13) Alcohol Use; Drug Use; Language; Partial Nudity; Sexuality; Some Suggestive Material; Some Violence
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
CHARLESTON, WV
Marquee Southridge
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00, 9:00
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:15, 9:15
Candyman (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Candyman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:10
The Night House (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 11:50 AM, 2:05, 4:25
Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:05
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 2:35, 4:55, 7:15
Thu: 2:35 PM
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20 PM
The Protege (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Thu: 1:10 PM
Reminiscence (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) MXC; Reserved
Fri - Wed: 7:00, 9:40
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10
Respect (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30
The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Sun: 12:00, 9:25
Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Wed: 12:00, 9:25
Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Stillwater (R) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 9:30 PM
Pretty in Pink (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:30, 7:00
Wed: 3:30, 7:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Marquee Wythville 8
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00, 9:00
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:10, 9:40
The Night House (R) Disturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 2:05, 4:25, 6:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM
Reminiscence (PG-13) Drug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30
Thu: 12:15, 3:15
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10