High School Football Broadcasts Return to Kindred Communications

Huntington, WV-- Kindred Communications debuts its radio and video stream coverage of local high school football this weekend with two games as Huntington hosts Parkersburg and Spring Valley hosts Cabell Midland.

Huntington High’s game with Parkersburg and the other nine can be heard on WRVC ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930. Andrew Rogers will provide this year's play-by-play for Huntngton and Woody Woodrum is on for his 8th consecutive year of Highlander's color (and 22nd year on the air for high school football).





You can watch the game and hear the live radio call on the free video stream of Highlanders' games on all Kindred Communications radio station Facebook pages, including 937theDawg.com, and the Cabell County Schools Facebook pages.

Spring Valley can be heard on WCMI 92.7 and 98.5 the Planet. The game can be streamed via pay-per-view for $10 a game with proceeds going to Spring Valley High School athletics. The link to access the pay-per-view stream is available at Planet927.com. The pay-per-view streams will be available for all contests at Spring Valley.

The Cabell Midland and Spring Valley contest will also be available on WMGA, 97.9 the River, the radio home for Cabell Midland football. All Cabell Midland home games will be streamed online on Kindred Communications radio station Facebook pages as well as on the Cabell County Schools Facebook pages.

WDGG 93.7 The Dawg and ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 will all be the home for Marshall University football with gameday broadcasts beginning three hours before kickoff time. The Herd season starts Saturday September 4th at 12:30 p.m. as the Thundering Herd travels to Navy.

WCMI-FM 92.7 and 98.5 the Planet and CAT Sports, WCMI-AM 93.3 FM and 1440 AM, will continue to broadcast University of Kentucky football beginning September 4th at 10 a.m. as Kentucky hosts the Warhawks of University of Louisiana at Monroe.