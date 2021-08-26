Federal Civil Rights Suit Filed Against Putnam County

A Putman County man has filed a civil rights suit against the Public County Commission and five law enforcement officers for an illegal search of his residence. They claimed to have the authority of an eviction notice but the plaintiff had not been served. They were members of a special drug enforcement unit. They did not discover any drugs but ransacked the residence.

Officers destroyed an exterior surveillance camera entering the residence by pushing an air conditioning unit through a window. However, the officers were caught by hidden interior cameras.

The officers did not have a search warrant or authority to enforce a civil summons.

John Bryan filed the lawsuit which can be downloaded as a pdf attachment below.