Federal Civil Rights Suit Filed Against Putnam County

Thursday, August 26, 2021 - 20:30 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Officers destroyed an exterior surveillance camera entering the residence by pushing an air conditioning unit through a window. However, the officers were caught by hidden interior cameras.
The officers did not have a search warrant or authority to enforce a civil summons.
John Bryan filed the lawsuit which can be downloaded as a pdf attachment below.
- Elswick v Putnam County Commission, et. al. (120.7 KB)