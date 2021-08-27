WV Hospital Assn Supports Vaccinations

The rising COVID-19 case numbers are alarming hospital staffs across the state.

The West Virginia Hospital Association says as of Thursday afternoon there were 178 Intensive Care Unit patients in the state with COVID-19 and 81 people on ventilators with COVID. While hospitals always plan ahead for disasters and emergencies, COVID-19 has presented many new challenges.

It is a situation that is raising concern as the numbers climb faster than they have in the past. Right now, the number of people in West Virginia hospitals for COVID-19 is skyrocketing.

“We are in a position right now where our hospitals are looking at what they need to do to have capacity not only today but in the future should we continue to see an increase in the number of COVID patients recieving hospitalization,” said Tony Gregory, Vice President, Legislative Affairs for the West Virginia Hospital Association.

He said the impact will reach beyond people with COVID-19.

“We still have capacity in West Virginia but we continue to see increases in hospitalizations and that puts at risk not only COVID patients who are hospitalized but also non-COVID patients who need access to their healthcare, whether that is an emergency or a procedure they are having,” Gregory said.

West Virginia hospitals are committed to making the state’s hospitals safer for every patient, visitor, and staff member. This commitment to the safety of patients and hospital staff is why hospitals have historically required vaccination against seasonal flu and other contagious diseases, and why some hospitals have recently announced COVID-19 requirements. Accordingly, the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) supports hospitals and health systems that require COVID-19 vaccination of their employees, with local factors and circumstances shaping how and when their policies are implemented.

"West Virginia hospitals have seen first-hand the devastation COVID-19 has caused to the people of our state. They understand how deadly this disease can be. Physicians, nurses, and hospitals’ clinical leaders are confident in both the science and the safety behind the vaccine, with the benefits strongly outweighing the minimal side effects. Hospital employee and staff vaccination against COVID-19 will maintain the long-term ability of our health care system to respond to the pandemic, to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the impact of the virus within health care facilities and among patients, hospital personnel, and their families and friends. It is important for hospitals and health systems to lead in the critical mission to increase vaccination rates; therefore, the West Virginia Hospital Association encourages all West Virginians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”