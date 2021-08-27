Aug. 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, August 27, 2021 - 13:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1344 08/26/2021 information report Closed
CCSO21-1343 08/26/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03953 08/26/2021 Deceased Person Open
VHPD21-03952 08/26/2021   Open
CCSO21-1342 08/26/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1345 08/26/2021   Closed
VHPD21-03951 08/26/2021 No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-03950 08/26/2021 DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1341 08/26/2021   Closed
HPD21-03949 08/26/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
CCSO21-1340 08/26/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
CCSO21-1339 08/26/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03948 08/26/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1338 08/26/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open
HPD21-03947 08/26/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
PrevNext  