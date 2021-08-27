Most read
- Aug. 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall Professor Becomes State's First Certified Orofacial Myologist
- Aug. 25 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Animal Shelter Director Hurried Euthanasia Dose to Make Trash Run
- iCenter Welcomes Wiler as Entrepreneur in Residence
- 'Candyman' Joins Pullman 16 Lineup Friday; Advance Showing Thursday
- Appy Film Festival Begins Run at MU and Keith Albee; Awards Banquet Saturday
Aug. 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1344
|08/26/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSO21-1343
|08/26/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03953
|08/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|VHPD21-03952
|08/26/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1342
|08/26/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1345
|08/26/2021
|Closed
|VHPD21-03951
|08/26/2021
|No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-03950
|08/26/2021
|DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1341
|08/26/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03949
|08/26/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1340
|08/26/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|CCSO21-1339
|08/26/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03948
|08/26/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1338
|08/26/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Open
|HPD21-03947
|08/26/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed