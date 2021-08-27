Cabell County Schools to offer Voluntary, Random COVID-19 Testing

As part of the district’s continuing efforts to protect the wellness of the school community, Cabell County Schools is announcing the deployment of voluntary COVID-19 student testing, beginning next week.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer on-site, random COVID-19 testing to our students,” says Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “Like encouraged mask-wearing and receiving vaccinations when available, their participation in voluntary testing may help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community. If we can do so, schools can remain open, and students can continue learning and receiving the meals and other supports they desperately need.”

The COVID-19 PCR Saliva Test will be randomly administered at each of the district’s school sites by QLabs, Inc. Test results will be reported to local and state health agencies, as well as school and district contact tracers. Parents or guardians may also access their child’s test results via an online platform 24-48 hours after the test is administered. Information about how to access results will be provided at the time of testing.

Participation in the school district’s random COVID-19 testing program is completely voluntary. For students to be included in the random testing pool, parents or guardians must complete and return to school a permission form that will be sent home with students early next week. If a form is not returned for a child, they will not be included in the testing pool.

Dr. Saxe adds that Cabell County Schools employees will also be eligible to participate in the random COVID-19 screening on a voluntary basis.

“It will take the entire school community working together to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 locally,” says Superintendent Saxe. Equipped with information provided through random testing, we will be able to respond more efficiently to positive cases and to work with families and schools to limit further spread.”