Man Charged with two counts of Murder from Friday Shootings

David Ross has been charged with two counts of murder by the Huntington Police Department in connection with shootings on the 300 block of Oney Avenue at about 8:15 pm Friday August 27.

Police upon arrival found Dusti Davis, 36, dead at the scene. A male juvenile was transported to the hospital where he later died. While processing the scene, a wounded man was reported in the 900 block of 27th Street. Police believe the victim was connected to the Oney Avenue incident. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Huntington Police Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 and ask for Cpl. Miller or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

