Aug. 27 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|MPD21-0300
|08/27/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Escape - Charged with Felony; Obstructing officer
|Open
|CHPD21-03966
|08/27/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03966
|08/27/2021
|First and Second Degree Murder; Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|IHPD21-03966
|08/27/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1351
|08/27/2021
|Abduction of person; kidnapping or concealing child; Malicious or unlawful assault
|Closed
|CCSO21-1352
|08/27/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|MPD21-0299
|08/27/2021
|Driving SRL; Expired MVI; Improper Registration; No Insurance
|Open
|CCSOj21-1350
|08/27/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSO21-1349
|08/27/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|CCSO21-1348
|08/27/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03965
|08/27/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-03962
|08/27/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-03963
|08/27/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03964
|08/27/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03960
|08/27/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1346
|08/27/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-03959
|08/27/2021
|Open
|HPD21-03958
|08/27/2021
|PROHIBITED ACTS GENERALLY
|Closed
|CCSO21-1347
|08/27/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-03957
|08/27/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03956
|08/27/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-03955
|08/27/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03954
|08/27/2021
|Driveway, Blocking
|Open