Aug. 27 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, August 28, 2021 - 08:00

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

MPD21-0300 08/27/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Escape - Charged with Felony; Obstructing officer Open
HPD21-03966 08/27/2021 First and Second Degree Murder; Malicious or unlawful assault Open
CCSO21-1351 08/27/2021 Abduction of person; kidnapping or concealing child; Malicious or unlawful assault Closed
CCSO21-1352 08/27/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
MPD21-0299 08/27/2021 Driving SRL; Expired MVI; Improper Registration; No Insurance Open
CCSOj21-1350 08/27/2021 information report Closed
CCSO21-1349 08/27/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
CCSO21-1348 08/27/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03965 08/27/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-03962 08/27/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-03963 08/27/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03964 08/27/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03960 08/27/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1346 08/27/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03958 08/27/2021 PROHIBITED ACTS GENERALLY Closed
HPD21-03957 08/27/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03956 08/27/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03955 08/27/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03954 08/27/2021 Driveway, Blocking Open
