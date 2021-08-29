Aug. 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, August 29, 2021 - 10:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-03986 08/28/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Closed
HPD21-03985 08/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1356 08/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03984 08/28/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-1357 08/28/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03987 08/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03983 08/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1355 08/28/2021 Domestic Assault; DVP Violation Closed
HPD21-03982 08/28/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-03980 08/28/2021 OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC. Open
HPD21-03979 08/28/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-1354 08/28/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-03977 08/28/2021 information report Open
HPD21-03976 08/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03975 08/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03978 08/28/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-03981 08/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03974 08/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-03973 08/28/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03971 08/28/2021 Domestic Battery; Unlawful restraint Closed
HPD21-03972 08/28/2021 Attempt to Commit Felony; Malicious or unlawful assault Closed
HPD21-03961 08/28/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-03969 08/28/2021 Auto Tampering Open
HPD21-03967 08/28/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open
HPD21-03968 08/28/2021 Battery; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Unlawful restraint Closed
HPD21-03970 08/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1353 08/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

 