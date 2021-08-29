Most read
Aug. 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-03986
|08/28/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Closed
|HPD21-03985
|08/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1356
|08/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03984
|08/28/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1357
|08/28/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03987
|08/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03983
|08/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1355
|08/28/2021
|Domestic Assault; DVP Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-03982
|08/28/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-03980
|08/28/2021
|OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC.
|Open
|HPD21-03979
|08/28/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1354
|08/28/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-03977
|08/28/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-03976
|08/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03975
|08/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03978
|08/28/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03981
|08/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03974
|08/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-03973
|08/28/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03971
|08/28/2021
|Domestic Battery; Unlawful restraint
|Closed
|HPD21-03972
|08/28/2021
|Attempt to Commit Felony; Malicious or unlawful assault
|Closed
|HPD21-03961
|08/28/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03969
|08/28/2021
|Auto Tampering
|Open
|HPD21-03967
|08/28/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-03968
|08/28/2021
|Battery; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Unlawful restraint
|Closed
|HPD21-03970
|08/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1353
|08/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed