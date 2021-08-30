Most read
- OPINION: Brett Cooper - I Gave Up My Seat in Law School One Week Before Orientation. Here’s Why
- PAC Chairman Wrote $20K in Bad Checks to Vendors of Shuttered Business
- Man Charged With Two Counts of Murder from Friday Shootings
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- New Street Sweeping Schedule Includes Southside, West End
- Aug. 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
Aug. 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04003
|08/29/2021
|DVP Violation
|Closed
|CCSO21-1365
|08/29/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04004
|08/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04005
|08/29/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|MPD21-0301
|08/29/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04002
|08/29/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; TRESPASS; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1364
|08/29/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation
|Closed
|HPD21-04001
|08/29/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04000
|08/29/2021
|Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03999
|08/29/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1362
|08/29/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-03998
|08/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1361
|08/29/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-03997
|08/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03996
|08/29/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-03994
|08/29/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-03993
|08/29/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-03992
|08/29/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03995
|08/29/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1360
|08/29/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-03991
|08/29/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CCSO21-1359
|08/29/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1358
|08/29/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-03990
|08/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-03989
|08/29/2021
|Battery; Petit Larceny
|Open
|AHPD21-03988
|08/29/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
|Open
|HPD21-03988
|08/29/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Obstructing officer
|Open