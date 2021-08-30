Aug. 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, August 30, 2021 - 13:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04003 08/29/2021 DVP Violation Closed
CCSO21-1365 08/29/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04004 08/29/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04005 08/29/2021 runaway juvenile Open
MPD21-0301 08/29/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04002 08/29/2021 Fugitive From Justice; TRESPASS; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1364 08/29/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation Closed
HPD21-04001 08/29/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04000 08/29/2021 Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03999 08/29/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1362 08/29/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-03998 08/29/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1361 08/29/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-03997 08/29/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03996 08/29/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-03994 08/29/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-03993 08/29/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-03992 08/29/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03995 08/29/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1360 08/29/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-03991 08/29/2021 B & E Open
CCSO21-1359 08/29/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-1358 08/29/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-03990 08/29/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-03989 08/29/2021 Battery; Petit Larceny Open
AHPD21-03988 08/29/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open
HPD21-03988 08/29/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Obstructing officer Open
