Aug. 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

AHPD21-04022 08/30/2021 DUI less than .150 Open

HPD21-04021 08/30/2021 DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; Reckless Driving Closed

CCSO21-1375 08/30/2021 recovered stolen auto Open

HPD21-04020 08/30/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

CCSO21-1373 08/30/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

CCSO21-1374 08/30/2021 DUI less than .150; Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No Operator's License Closed

CCSO21-1371 08/30/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open

CCSO21-1372 08/30/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04019 08/30/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

CCSO21-1369 08/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04017 08/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

CCSO21-1370 08/30/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed

HPD21-04018 08/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open

MPD21-0302 08/30/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open

VHPD21-04015 08/30/2021 Open

HPD21-04014 08/30/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer Closed

CCSOj21-1366 08/30/2021 Closed

HPD21-04013 08/30/2021 B & E Auto Open

HPD21-04016 08/30/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-04011 08/30/2021 TRESPASS Closed

HPD21-04010 08/30/2021 Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more Open

HPD21-04009 08/30/2021 information report Open

CCSO21-1367 08/30/2021 Closed

HPD21-04008 08/30/2021 Open

CHPD21-04006 08/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open