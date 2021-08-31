Aug. 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 13:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

AHPD21-04022 08/30/2021 DUI less than .150 Open
HPD21-04021 08/30/2021 DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; Reckless Driving Closed
CCSO21-1375 08/30/2021 recovered stolen auto Open
HPD21-04020 08/30/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1373 08/30/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1374 08/30/2021 DUI less than .150; Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No Operator's License Closed
CCSO21-1371 08/30/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open
CCSO21-1372 08/30/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04019 08/30/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-1369 08/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04017 08/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1370 08/30/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-04018 08/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0302 08/30/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS Open
VHPD21-04015 08/30/2021   Open
HPD21-04014 08/30/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer Closed
CCSOj21-1366 08/30/2021   Closed
HPD21-04013 08/30/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-04016 08/30/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-04011 08/30/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04010 08/30/2021 Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more Open
HPD21-04009 08/30/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-1367 08/30/2021   Closed
HPD21-04008 08/30/2021   Open
CHPD21-04006 08/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04006 08/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
