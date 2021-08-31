Most read
Aug. 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|AHPD21-04022
|08/30/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Open
|HPD21-04021
|08/30/2021
|DUI less than .150; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer; Reckless Driving
|Closed
|CCSO21-1375
|08/30/2021
|recovered stolen auto
|Open
|HPD21-04020
|08/30/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1373
|08/30/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1374
|08/30/2021
|DUI less than .150; Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No Operator's License
|Closed
|CCSO21-1371
|08/30/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|CCSO21-1372
|08/30/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04019
|08/30/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1369
|08/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04017
|08/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1370
|08/30/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04018
|08/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0302
|08/30/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
|Open
|VHPD21-04015
|08/30/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04014
|08/30/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|CCSOj21-1366
|08/30/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04013
|08/30/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04016
|08/30/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-04011
|08/30/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04010
|08/30/2021
|Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more
|Open
|HPD21-04009
|08/30/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1367
|08/30/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04008
|08/30/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-04006
|08/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04006
|08/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open