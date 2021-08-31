Inaugural Jean Edward Smith Memorial Symposium set for Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Nationally syndicated columnist and author George Will and three other prominent scholars and authors will be at Marshall University Wednesday, Sept. 1, for the inaugural Jean Edward Smith Memorial Symposium scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

The memorial symposium, which will take place on the second anniversary of Smith’s passing, celebrates his life’s work as a scholar and author of such works as Eisenhower in War and Peace, FDR, George Bush’s War and John Marshall, for whom the university is named..

In addition to Will, the panelists include Simon & Schuster vice president and executive editor Robert Bender; retired William and Mary historian, documentary editor and author Charles F. Hobson; and Princeton University professor of politics and author Jan-Werner Müller.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required at marshalluniversityjes@eventbrite.com. Masks will be required at the event, which is sponsored by the Office of the President, the John Deaver Drinko Academy and the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy.