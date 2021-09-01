Marquee Pullman Debuts Marvel's Martial Arts Fairy Tale

 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 - 00:02 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman Debuts Marvel's Martial Arts Fairy Tale

Here comes Marvel's newest would be tent pole adventure, Shangi  Chi.  It's the only new flick this week, except for Flashback Cinema which on Sunday begins the Lord of the Rings saga with Fellowship of the Ring at 2 and 5. 

Superhero films don’t normally begin with a love story, let alone a lush, fairy-tale-like dive into its antagonist’s life. But Shang-Chi is no ordinary superhero film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12), Marvel Studios’ latest—and first, after 24 movies, to feature a predominantly Asian cast—is not so much an origin story as it is a mythological saga of a family torn apart by immense power and loss. The film follows Wenwu and Jiang Li’s son, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who runs away as a teenager after his mother’s death. He’s trying to live a normal life in San Francisco, working as a valet by day and singing karaoke by night, when his father catches up to him with a plan to bring him home.

Reviews have been favorable


Sometimes Shang-Chi is a straightforward martial-arts drama, all fistfights and meticulous choreography. Other times it’s a high-fantasy epic, full of stunning scenery and complex lore - The Atlantic


They'd be crazy not to give Meng'er Zhang, as Shang-Chi's ferociously watchable sister Xialing, her own spin-off, and Awkwafina, who spends at least a third of the movie in a fanny pack and lime-green parachute pants, polishes her sardonic slacker M.O. to a high one-liner shine. Entertainment Weekly


"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" conjures a slick addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that owes less to the comics than most of its predecessors. The movie not only strikes a welcome blow for inclusion with its predominantly Asian cast, but deftly juggles epic world building with lighter comedy in a way that should appeal to audiences, depending on how many can be lured back to theaters at this moment. CNN

 

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 

* Cinema remains on a Covid shortened weekday schedule

 

Poster of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsTRAILER ▶

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGSPG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Tim Roth, Dallas Liu, Benedict Wong, Florian Munteanu

DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence3:15PM3:45PM4:30PM5:45PM6:45PM7:30PM8:45PM9:15PM9:45PM 3DAction; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence6:15PM


Poster of CandymanTRAILER ▶

CANDYMANR

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

DIRECTOR
Nia DaCosta

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence5:00PM7:20PM9:30PM9:40PM


Poster of The Night HouseTRAILER ▶

THE NIGHT HOUSER

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit

DIRECTOR
David Bruckner

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence4:20PM7:10PM9:45PM


The MovieTRAILER ▶

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIEG

Animation
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard

DIRECTOR
Cal Brunker

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D4:40PM7:00PM


Poster of The ProtegeTRAILER ▶

THE PROTEGER

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick

DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of ReminiscenceTRAILER ▶

REMINISCENCEPG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan

DIRECTOR
Lisa Joy

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence6:20PM9:35PM


Poster of Don't Breathe 2TRAILER ▶

DON'T BREATHE 2R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace

DIRECTOR
Rodo Sayagues

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM



Poster of Free GuyTRAILER ▶

FREE GUYPG-13

Action/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi

DIRECTOR
Shawn Levy

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM



Poster of RespectTRAILER ▶

RESPECTPG-13

Drama/Musical
2 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgor, Tate Donovan

DIRECTOR
Liesl Tommy

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence3:05PM Poster of The Suicide SquadTRAILER ▶    

THE SUICIDE SQUADR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian

DIRECTOR
James Gunn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence3:30PM6:40PM9:40PM


Poster of Jungle CruiseTRAILER ▶

JUNGLE CRUISEPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 22 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, Raphael Alejandro

DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM


Tournament of ChampionsTRAILER ▶

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONSPG-13

Suspense/Thriller, Horror
1 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito Olivero

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DStrong Language; Terror; Violence4:25PM6:55PM9:15PM

Poster of Black WidowTRAILER ▶

BLACK WIDOWPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, O-T Fagbenle

DIRECTOR
Cate Shortland

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM


Poster of F9 The Fast SagaTRAILER ▶

F9 THE FAST SAGAPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren

DIRECTOR
Justin Lin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:10PM6:15PM9:30PM

 

The Fellowship of the RingTRAILER ▶

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RINGPG-13

Drama/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Elijah Wood, Liv Tyler, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin

DIRECTOR
Peter Jackson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC21; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images2:00PM5:00PM

 

 

 