Marquee Pullman Debuts Marvel's Martial Arts Fairy Tale
Superhero films don’t normally begin with a love story, let alone a lush, fairy-tale-like dive into its antagonist’s life. But Shang-Chi is no ordinary superhero film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12), Marvel Studios’ latest—and first, after 24 movies, to feature a predominantly Asian cast—is not so much an origin story as it is a mythological saga of a family torn apart by immense power and loss. The film follows Wenwu and Jiang Li’s son, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who runs away as a teenager after his mother’s death. He’s trying to live a normal life in San Francisco, working as a valet by day and singing karaoke by night, when his father catches up to him with a plan to bring him home.
Reviews have been favorable
Sometimes Shang-Chi is a straightforward martial-arts drama, all fistfights and meticulous choreography. Other times it’s a high-fantasy epic, full of stunning scenery and complex lore - The Atlantic
They'd be crazy not to give Meng'er Zhang, as Shang-Chi's ferociously watchable sister Xialing, her own spin-off, and Awkwafina, who spends at least a third of the movie in a fanny pack and lime-green parachute pants, polishes her sardonic slacker M.O. to a high one-liner shine. Entertainment Weekly
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" conjures a slick addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that owes less to the comics than most of its predecessors. The movie not only strikes a welcome blow for inclusion with its predominantly Asian cast, but deftly juggles epic world building with lighter comedy in a way that should appeal to audiences, depending on how many can be lured back to theaters at this moment. CNN
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
* Cinema remains on a Covid shortened weekday schedule
TRAILER ▶
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGSPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Tim Roth, Dallas Liu, Benedict Wong, Florian Munteanu
DIRECTOR
Destin Daniel Cretton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence3:15PM3:45PM4:30PM5:45PM6:45PM7:30PM8:45PM9:15PM9:45PM 3DAction; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence6:15PM
TRAILER ▶
CANDYMANRHorror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
DIRECTOR
Nia DaCosta
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence5:00PM7:20PM9:30PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NIGHT HOUSERHorror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit
DIRECTOR
David Bruckner
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence4:20PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIEGAnimation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard
DIRECTOR
Cal Brunker
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D4:40PM7:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PROTEGERAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
REMINISCENCEPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan
DIRECTOR
Lisa Joy
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Sexual Content; Strong Language; Strong Violence6:20PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
DON'T BREATHE 2RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace
DIRECTOR
Rodo Sayagues
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
FREE GUYPG-13Action/Adventure, Comedy
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi
DIRECTOR
Shawn Levy
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
RESPECTPG-13Drama/Musical
2 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgor, Tate Donovan
DIRECTOR
Liesl Tommy
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence3:05PM TRAILER ▶
THE SUICIDE SQUADRAction/Adventure/Comedy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian
DIRECTOR
James Gunn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence3:30PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
JUNGLE CRUISEPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 22 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, Raphael Alejandro
DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Violence3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONSPG-13Suspense/Thriller, Horror
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito Olivero
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DStrong Language; Terror; Violence4:25PM6:55PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACK WIDOWPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, O-T Fagbenle
DIRECTOR
Cate Shortland
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
F9 THE FAST SAGAPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren
DIRECTOR
Justin Lin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:10PM6:15PM9:30PM
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RINGPG-13Drama/Action/Adventure
2 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Elijah Wood, Liv Tyler, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin
DIRECTOR
Peter Jackson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC21; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images2:00PM5:00PM