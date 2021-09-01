Marquee Pullman Debuts Marvel's Martial Arts Fairy Tale

Here comes Marvel's newest would be tent pole adventure, Shangi Chi. It's the only new flick this week, except for Flashback Cinema which on Sunday begins the Lord of the Rings saga with Fellowship of the Ring at 2 and 5.

Superhero films don’t normally begin with a love story, let alone a lush, fairy-tale-like dive into its antagonist’s life. But Shang-Chi is no ordinary superhero film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12), Marvel Studios’ latest—and first, after 24 movies, to feature a predominantly Asian cast—is not so much an origin story as it is a mythological saga of a family torn apart by immense power and loss. The film follows Wenwu and Jiang Li’s son, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who runs away as a teenager after his mother’s death. He’s trying to live a normal life in San Francisco, working as a valet by day and singing karaoke by night, when his father catches up to him with a plan to bring him home.

Reviews have been favorable





Sometimes Shang-Chi is a straightforward martial-arts drama, all fistfights and meticulous choreography. Other times it’s a high-fantasy epic, full of stunning scenery and complex lore - The Atlantic





They'd be crazy not to give Meng'er Zhang, as Shang-Chi's ferociously watchable sister Xialing, her own spin-off, and Awkwafina, who spends at least a third of the movie in a fanny pack and lime-green parachute pants, polishes her sardonic slacker M.O. to a high one-liner shine. Entertainment Weekly





"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" conjures a slick addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that owes less to the comics than most of its predecessors. The movie not only strikes a welcome blow for inclusion with its predominantly Asian cast, but deftly juggles epic world building with lighter comedy in a way that should appeal to audiences, depending on how many can be lured back to theaters at this moment. CNN

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

* Cinema remains on a Covid shortened weekday schedule

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 12 min.Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Tim Roth, Dallas Liu, Benedict Wong, Florian MunteanuDestin Daniel CrettonHorror1 hr. 31 min.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman DomingoNia DaCostaHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan JonigkeitDavid BrucknerAnimation1 hr. 26 min.Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax ShepardCal BrunkerAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 49 min.Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert PatrickMartin CampbellAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 56 min.Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela SarafyanLisa JoyHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 38 min.Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn GraceRodo SayaguesAction/Adventure, Comedy1 hr. 55 min.Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika WaititiShawn LevyDrama/Musical2 hr. 25 min.Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgor, Tate DonovanLiesl TommyAction/Adventure/Comedy2 hr. 12 min.Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David DastmalchianJames GunnAction/Adventure2 hr. 22 min.Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, Raphael AlejandroJaume Collet-SerraSuspense/Thriller, Horror1 hr. 28 min.Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito OliveroAdam RobitelAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 14 min.Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, O-T FagbenleCate ShortlandAction/Adventure2 hr. 15 min.Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen MirrenJustin Lin

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Drama/Action/Adventure2 hr. 58 min.Elijah Wood, Liv Tyler, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean AstinPeter Jackson