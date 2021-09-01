Most read
- Marshall Announces 2021 Inductees into College of Business Hall of Fame
- Aug. 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Aug. 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Requiring Vaccination of Employees, Students Against COVID-19
- Marshall Performance Electrifying in Tulsa Basketball Win
- George Will Speaker for Inaugural Jean Edward Smith Memorial Symposium Wednesday
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- Goodwill Block Party at Scott Community Center
Aug. 31 Huntington Police Dept Incident Report
|HPD21-04044
|08/31/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04043
|08/31/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1378
|08/31/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04042
|08/31/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04041
|08/31/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04040
|08/31/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CHPD21-04039
|08/31/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04039
|08/31/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04038
|08/31/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|VHPD21-04037
|08/31/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04035
|08/31/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|VHPD21-04034
|08/31/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04032
|08/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-04033
|08/31/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04031
|08/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04030
|08/31/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-04029
|08/31/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04027
|08/31/2021
|Open Container; TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04028
|08/31/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04026
|08/31/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04025
|08/31/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04024
|08/31/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-1376
|08/31/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04023
|08/31/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed