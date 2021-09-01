Aug. 31 Huntington Police Dept Incident Report

 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 - 13:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04044 08/31/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04043 08/31/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-1378 08/31/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-04042 08/31/2021   Closed
HPD21-04041 08/31/2021   Closed
HPD21-04040 08/31/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CHPD21-04039 08/31/2021   Open
HPD21-04039 08/31/2021   Closed
HPD21-04038 08/31/2021 Deceased Person Open
VHPD21-04037 08/31/2021   Open
HPD21-04035 08/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
VHPD21-04034 08/31/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-04032 08/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
VHPD21-04033 08/31/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-04031 08/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04030 08/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
VHPD21-04029 08/31/2021   Open
HPD21-04027 08/31/2021 Open Container; TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04028 08/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04026 08/31/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04025 08/31/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04024 08/31/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-1376 08/31/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-04023 08/31/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed