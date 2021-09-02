Most read
Sept. 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1386
|09/01/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04059
|09/01/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-04060
|09/01/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-04057
|09/01/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04056
|09/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04055
|09/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|VHPD21-04058
|09/01/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-04054
|09/01/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04064
|09/01/2021
|speeding; VEHICLE SECURITY.
|Closed
|HPD21-04053
|09/01/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04052
|09/01/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1384
|09/01/2021
|Shoplifting - 3rd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1383
|09/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04051
|09/01/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1381
|09/01/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04050
|09/01/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04049
|09/01/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|CCSO21-1380
|09/01/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04048
|09/01/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|CCSO21-1382
|09/01/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0303
|09/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|VHPD21-04046
|09/01/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04045
|09/01/2021
|DVP Violation
|Open
|CCSO21-1379
|09/01/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed