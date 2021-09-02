Cabell County Schools Requires Masks for Students, Staff & Visitors

At the regular meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education Thursday, September 2, 2021, the Board unanimously approved universal mask wearing for all staff, visitors, and students in grades Pre-K through grade twelve. The protocol adopted by the Board is included below:



PreK through 12th Grade and Adult Programs Students and Staff

To ensure continuity of in person learning, beginning September 3rd, 2021, all staff and PreK-12 and adult program students will adhere to the following mask requirements:

· All staff, students, and visitors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status are required to wear masks in school buildings unless an underlying health condition precludes mask use. If such a condition is present, then a Student Face Covering Exemption form must be completed by a healthcare provider. Employees with a documented medical condition prohibiting the wearing of a face mask should consult with the appropriate personnel office regarding the process for requesting an exemption.

· Face coverings are not required outdoors but may be worn if individuals are more comfortable doing so.

· All staff and students, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are required to wear masks on school busses unless an underlying health condition precludes mask use. If such a condition is present, then a Face Covering Exemption form must be completed by a healthcare provider. Employees with a documented medical condition prohibiting the wearing of a face mask should consult with the appropriate personnel office regarding the process for requesting an exemption.

· Regarding music, band and choir classes, singers must wear masks indoors. Music, band, singing and choir instruction shall still occur.

·Gaiters and face shields are not approved substitutes for a face mask.

· A staff member who is alone in their classroom or other office area may remove their mask if no other students or staff are present.

· Staff members conducting meetings in offices or classrooms should wear masks, unless all adults have been vaccinated and remain more than six (6) feet apart.

· Students are not required to wear a face mask while actively eating or drinking during school mealtimes.

· If Cabell County is designated Green, Yellow or Gold on the WV DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) Map for a period of not less than 5 days the use of face mask for K-12 and adult program students and staff is not required but is strongly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals.



PreK Students and Staff

· Students in PreK programs are required to wear face masks throughout the day, with the understanding that there will be a learning period for our youngest Pre-K students. Parents of PreK students are asked to send their child to school with a face mask. Face masks will also be provided for any student who may need one. Correct face mask wearing will be taught and encouraged with positive reinforcement.

· All PreK staff and visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are required to wear masks in school buildings unless an underlying health condition precludes mask use. Employees with a documented medical condition prohibiting the wearing of a face mask should consult the appropriate personnel office regarding the process for requesting an exemption.