Marshall Health welcomes ear, nose and throat surgeon

Van Horn is a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist with expertise in complex airway management, including endoscopic and open airway surgery; ear surgery, including cochlear implantation; and management of craniofacial disorders, including microtia, cleft palate, velopharyngeal insufficiency and mandibular hypoplasia. His practice also includes management of both adult and pediatric patients with hearing loss, sinus and nasal disorders, neck masses, obstructive sleep apnea, vascular anomalies of the head and neck, airway disorders and other areas relevant to general otolaryngology.

Otolaryngology is a medical specialty focused on the ears, nose and throat. It is also called otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, and an otolaryngologist is often called an ENT.

Van Horn obtained his undergraduate and medical degrees from Marshall University. He then completed a five-year otolaryngology residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and a pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Van Horn back at Marshall to join our growing ENT office providing care within the Mountain Health Network hospitals,” said David Denning, M.D., chair of the department of surgery. “He brings tremendous skill to our talented group of ENT providers led by Dr. Scott Gibbs. Marshall Surgery is pleased to provide our community with experience and expertise in caring for adults and children with ear, nose and throat conditions.”

Van Horn will see patients at Marshall Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists on Route 60 in Barboursville. For appointments, call 304-691-8690.