Most read
- Marshall Announces 2021 Inductees into College of Business Hall of Fame
- Aug. 31 Huntington Police Dept Incident Report
- Images: 2019 Huntington Fire Prevention Parade
- Marquee Pullman Debuts Marvel's Martial Arts Fairy Tale
- Marshall Performance Electrifying in Tulsa Basketball Win
- George Will Speaker for Inaugural Jean Edward Smith Memorial Symposium Wednesday
- Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Requiring Vaccination of Employees, Students Against COVID-19
Marvel's Expanding Universe Dominates Marquee Cinemas Friday Openings
BECKLEY ,WV
Marquee Galleria
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 3:15, 9:15
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; Reserved Seating; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 6:15
Candyman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Candyman (R) Reserved; Reserved Seating; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 9:20 PM
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved; Reserved Seating
Fri - Thu: 2:20, 4:40, 7:00
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved; Reserved Seating
Fri - Thu: 12:00 PM
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Respect (PG-13) Reserved; Reserved Seating
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved; Reserved Seating
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15
Old (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat: 6:30, 9:30
Sun: 12:30 PM
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Wed: 12:30 PM
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - Extended Edition Event (NR) FBC21; Reserved
Sun: 3:15, 8:00
Wed: 3:15, 8:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Marquee Highlands
Show Me the Father (PG) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00 PM
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Wed: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 1:30, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 1:30, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 6:45, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 6:15
Candyman (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:20, 9:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri - Thu: 2:20, 4:40, 7:00
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM
Don't Breathe 2 (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Respect (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
The Suicide Squad (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Old (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Black Widow (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sun: 12:30, 3:30
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Wed: 12:30, 3:30
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 9:30
Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Wed: 12:00, 9:30
Thu: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - Extended Edition Event (NR) FBC21
Sun: 3:15, 8:00
Wed: 3:15, 8:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Showplace
Show Me the Father (PG) No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00 PM
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 12:45, 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45
Mon - Thu: 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45
Candyman (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri: 7:00 PM
Sat & Sun: 2:20, 4:40, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 7:00 PM
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)
Fri: 4:40 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:00 PM
Mon - Thu: 4:40 PM
Don't Breathe 2 (R)
Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13)
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Mon - Wed: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Thu: 3:10, 9:10
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman Square
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Sat: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 1:30, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:45, 6:45, 7:30, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45
Sun: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 1:30, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:45, 6:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 6:15 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 6:15 PM
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:30, 9:40
Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:30, 9:40
Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20
The Night House (R) Disturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence
Fri: 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:10
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri: 4:40, 7:00
Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:00
The Protege (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10
Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence
Fri: 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:20
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Fri: 3:30, 6:40, 9:40
Sat: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:15 PM
Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:40
Thu: 3:30, 6:40
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence
Fri: 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55
Mon - Thu: 4:25, 6:55
Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:15, 9:30
Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:15, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:15
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - Extended Edition Event (NR) FBC21; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images
Sun: 3:15, 5:00
Wed: 3:15, 5:00
CHARLESTON,WV
Marquee Southridge
Show Me the Father (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Thu: 6:00 PM
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:30, 3:15, 4:30, 7:30, 9:15
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 6:15
Candyman (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:30, 9:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 2:35, 4:55, 7:15
Thu: 2:35 PM
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:20 PM
The Protege (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 1:10, 4:10
Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Respect (PG-13) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30
Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:30
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30
Wed: 11:50 AM, 9:30
Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30
The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - Extended Edition Event (NR) FBC21; Reserved
Sun: 3:15, 8:00
Wed: 3:15, 8:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Marquee Wythville 8
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 12:45, 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:45
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:10, 9:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri - Thu: 2:20, 4:40, 7:00
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)
Fri - Thu: 12:00 PM
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10