Second Saturday Market at Heritage Station - September 11th
Market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Stop in Nomada Bakery for a cool drink and delicious food and The Red Caboose for even more locally-made artisan goods. Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station - Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, and The Chessie Room.
Vendors include:
ThreadSmith- home goods - fall decor
VIbrant Mountain Lady - jewelry & home goods
Bashful Bee Press - fine art
Patty Stewart Art - fine art
Euforia - bath & beauty products
Daniel Testa - spray art (live demonstrations!)
April Meade - fine art & home goods
Mike Flora - woodworking
Artists are still being added!
Kids’ Craft:
TBA - 10 am - 2 pm
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.