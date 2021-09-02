Most read
Marshall to present flute-piano-cello trio in Sept. 17 concert
The concert is free and open to all. Masks are required.
It also will be livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbpuRSLJ6eqJf7QekSiaZw
Dobbs is professor of flute and serves as interim dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. Dikener is professor of cello and double bass at Marshall, and Botes is associate professor of piano. They will perform works by Jean-Louis Tulou, Robert Schumann and Friedrich Kuhlau.
“As a trio we have been playing for several years exploring the repertoire composed for flute, cello and piano,” Dikener said. “This time, we wanted to perform the Grand Trio op.119 by Kuhlau, which is a wonderful piece. Along with it, we decided to feature flute and cello as solo instruments with piano accompaniment in the works by Tolou and Schumann.”
The concert is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.