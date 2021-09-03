Sept. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, September 3, 2021 - 13:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-04078 09/02/2021 Brandishing Open
HPD21-04077 09/02/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Theft of Utilities Open
CCSOj21-1390 09/02/2021   Open
VHPD21-04075 09/02/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
HPD21-04076 09/02/2021 information report Open
MPD21-0306 09/02/2021   Open
VHPD21-04074 09/02/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-1389 09/02/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04073 09/02/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04070 09/02/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04071 09/02/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Assault; Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-1388 09/02/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04067 09/02/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-04069 09/02/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-04065 09/02/2021 information report Open
HPD21-04072 09/02/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-04066 09/02/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04086 09/02/2021 TRESPASS Closed
MPD21-0305 09/02/2021 Grand Larceny Closed
MPD21-0304 09/02/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Larceny of bank notes, checks, writings of value and book accounts;; Petit Larceny; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle Closed
CCSO21-1387 09/02/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04062 09/02/2021 information report Closed
CHPD21-04061 09/02/2021   Open
HPD21-04061 09/02/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-1385 09/02/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CCSOC21-1385 09/02/2021   Closed
PrevNext  