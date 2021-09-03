Sept. 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04078
|09/02/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|HPD21-04077
|09/02/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Theft of Utilities
|Open
|CCSOj21-1390
|09/02/2021
|Open
|VHPD21-04075
|09/02/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|HPD21-04076
|09/02/2021
|information report
|Open
|MPD21-0306
|09/02/2021
|Open
|VHPD21-04074
|09/02/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-1389
|09/02/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04073
|09/02/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04070
|09/02/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04071
|09/02/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Assault; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1388
|09/02/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04067
|09/02/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04069
|09/02/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04065
|09/02/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-04072
|09/02/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04066
|09/02/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04086
|09/02/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|MPD21-0305
|09/02/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Closed
|MPD21-0304
|09/02/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Larceny of bank notes, checks, writings of value and book accounts;; Petit Larceny; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicle
|Closed
|CCSO21-1387
|09/02/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04062
|09/02/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CHPD21-04061
|09/02/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04061
|09/02/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-1385
|09/02/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSOC21-1385
|09/02/2021
|Closed