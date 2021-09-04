Sept. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, September 4, 2021 - 07:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1397 09/03/2021 Improper Registration; No Proof Insurance Closed
HPD21-04080 09/03/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-04098 09/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04096 09/03/2021 runaway juvenile Open
CCSO21-1396 09/03/2021   Closed
HPD21-04097 09/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04095 09/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1395 09/03/2021 Forgery/Uttering Open
HPD21-04094 09/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-04092 09/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04091 09/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1394 09/03/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-04089 09/03/2021 Brandishing Open
HPD21-04088 09/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-04087 09/03/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04090 09/03/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-1392 09/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04093 09/03/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-1393 09/03/2021 Indecent Exposure Open
HPD21-04085 09/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04083 09/03/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Closed
HPD21-04084 09/03/2021 B & E Auto Open
MPD21-0307 09/03/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance ; Possession of Paraphernalia Closed
VHPD21-04082 09/03/2021   Open
CCSO21-1391 09/03/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-04079 09/03/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
