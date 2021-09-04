Most read
Sept. 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1397
|09/03/2021
|Improper Registration; No Proof Insurance
|Closed
|HPD21-04080
|09/03/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-04098
|09/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04096
|09/03/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|CCSO21-1396
|09/03/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04097
|09/03/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04095
|09/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1395
|09/03/2021
|Forgery/Uttering
|Open
|HPD21-04094
|09/03/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-04092
|09/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04091
|09/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1394
|09/03/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04089
|09/03/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|HPD21-04088
|09/03/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-04087
|09/03/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04090
|09/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-1392
|09/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04093
|09/03/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-1393
|09/03/2021
|Indecent Exposure
|Open
|HPD21-04085
|09/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04083
|09/03/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Closed
|HPD21-04084
|09/03/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|MPD21-0307
|09/03/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Closed
|VHPD21-04082
|09/03/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1391
|09/03/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-04079
|09/03/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open