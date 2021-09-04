LEGAL: On Appeal: Should Police Be Allowed To Retaliate Against Citizens for Exercising Their First Amendment Rights by Recording Police Brutality?

WASHINGTON, D.C . — The Rutherford Institute has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to safeguard the right of citizens and journalists to record police in public without fear of retaliation.

In a friend-of-the-court brief filed with the Court Friday, Rutherford Institute attorneys argue that the First Amendment protects the right of citizens to make audio or video recordings of public law enforcement activities. The brief in Frasier v. Evans was filed in support of Colorado resident Levi Frasier, who sued Denver police for violating his civil rights after he was detained, questioned, and threatened with arrest in an effort to force him to turn over a video he captured of the police violently punching and head-slamming a suspect.

Affiliate attorney Chris Moriarty assisted The Rutherford Institute in presenting its arguments.

“Police body cameras will never serve as an effective check on police misconduct as long the cameras can be turned on and off at will and the footage remains inaccessible to the public," said constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute and author of Battlefield America: The War on the American People in a press release. "However, technology makes it possible for Americans to record their own interactions with police and they have every right to do so without fear of intimidation or arrest.”

“Mobile devices have proven to be increasingly powerful reminders to police that they are not all powerful. The ability to record police interactions in public provides for greater accountability when it comes to police interactions with the citizenry and should be preserved as a necessary right of the people.”

