Man Shot, Crashes into Seventh Avenue Structure; Police Investigate

A man shot and dying crashed into a structure in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The 58 - year-old victim was found unresponsive by Huntington Police after he crashed into the structure. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a Huntington hospital.

Huntington Police say anyone with any information should call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (304) 696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444.