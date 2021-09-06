Most read
Man Shot, Crashes into Seventh Avenue Structure; Police Investigate
The 58 - year-old victim was found unresponsive by Huntington Police after he crashed into the structure. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a Huntington hospital.
Huntington Police say anyone with any information should call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (304) 696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at (304) 696-4444.