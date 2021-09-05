Sept. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, September 5, 2021

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1404 09/04/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-1403 09/04/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
MPD21-0291 09/04/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-04105 09/04/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04106 09/04/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Closed
CCSO21-1402 09/04/2021 Fugitive From Justice; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Shoplifting - 3rd Offense; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04104 09/04/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-04103 09/04/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1401 09/04/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-1400 09/04/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04102 09/04/2021 Tresspassing Closed
HPD21-04101 09/04/2021 Robbery - 2nd Degree Open
HPD21-04100 09/04/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Paraphernalia Closed
CCSO21-1399 09/04/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-04099 09/04/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-1398 09/04/2021 Improper Lane Change Open