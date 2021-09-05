Most read
Sept. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1404
|09/04/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-1403
|09/04/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|MPD21-0291
|09/04/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-04105
|09/04/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04106
|09/04/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1402
|09/04/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Shoplifting - 3rd Offense; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04104
|09/04/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04103
|09/04/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1401
|09/04/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1400
|09/04/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04102
|09/04/2021
|Tresspassing
|Closed
|HPD21-04101
|09/04/2021
|Robbery - 2nd Degree
|Open
|HPD21-04100
|09/04/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-1399
|09/04/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04099
|09/04/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-1398
|09/04/2021
|Improper Lane Change
|Open