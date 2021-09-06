Sept. 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-04119 09/05/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Closed

HPD21-04107 09/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open

CCSO21-1407 09/05/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04118 09/05/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery Closed

CCSO21-1406 09/05/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-04117 09/05/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04116 09/05/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

CCSO21-1405 09/05/2021 Insurance Required Closed

HPD21-04115 09/05/2021 B & E Auto Open

HPD21-04114 09/05/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04113 09/05/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-04112 09/05/2021 Information Report Closed

CCSO21-1410 09/05/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

HPD21-04111 09/05/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-04110 09/05/2021 Hit and Run - Injury; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed

HPD21-04109 09/05/2021 Deceased Person Open

IHPD21-04109 09/05/2021 Open