Sept. 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04119
|09/05/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor
|Closed
|HPD21-04107
|09/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1407
|09/05/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04118
|09/05/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-1406
|09/05/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04117
|09/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04116
|09/05/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-1405
|09/05/2021
|Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-04115
|09/05/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-04114
|09/05/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04113
|09/05/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04112
|09/05/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CCSO21-1410
|09/05/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04111
|09/05/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04110
|09/05/2021
|Hit and Run - Injury; Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-04109
|09/05/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|IHPD21-04109
|09/05/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04108
|09/05/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Clos