OPINION: Thomas DiLorenzo - The Rise of Economic Fascism in America
So-called corporatism was adopted in Italy and Germany during the 1930s and was held up as a “model” by quite a few intellectuals and policy makers in the United States and Europe. A version of economic fascism was in fact adopted in the United States in the 1930s and survives to this day. In the United States these policies were not called “fascism” but “planned capitalism.”
The word fascism may no longer be politically acceptable, but its synonym “industrial policy” is as popular as ever.
Read more at Mises Wire.
A retired economics professor, DiLorenzo is a senior fellow at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and the author of 14 books including How Capitalism Saved America, Hamilton's Curse, The Real Lincoln: A New Look at Abraham Lincoln, His Agenda and an Unnecessary War and The Trouble with Lincoln.