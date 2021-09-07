Most read
Neal Named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week
Tuesday, September 7, 2021 - 01:27 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Neal recorded 11 tackles and a game-high three sacks in the Thundering Herd's 49-7 romp at Navy on Saturday. He also had a hand in a big special teams play as he scooped up T.J. Johnson's blocked field goal and got three more yards on the return. The Memphis native entered Saturday with just 1.5 sacks in his first 23 games. Neal's effort led a Thundering Herd defense that finished with nine sacks, the second most in a single game in program history (Record: 12, vs. Ohio, 1986).
The Thundering Herd (1-0) will host North Carolina Central (1-0) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.