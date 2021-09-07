Sept. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-04137 09/06/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open

HPD21-04136 09/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

CCSO21-1418 09/06/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

CCSO21-1419 09/06/2021 Information Report Closed

HPD21-04135 09/06/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Open

HPD21-04134 09/06/2021 Deceased Person Closed

HPD21-04133 09/06/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed

HPD21-04132 09/06/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed

HPD21-04130 09/06/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed

CCSO21-1417 09/06/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open

HPD21-04128 09/06/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed

HPD21-04129 09/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04131 09/06/2021 B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

CCSO21-1416 09/06/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required Closed

HPD21-04127 09/06/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

CCSO21-1415 09/06/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

CCSO21-1414 09/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

MPD21-0309 09/06/2021 DRIVER OR MOTORCYCLE LICENSE REQUIRED; Motorcycle Helmet Required Open

CHPD21-04126 09/06/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-04124 09/06/2021 DUI less than .150; Improper Registration; No MVI or Expired MVI; No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

HPD21-04125 09/06/2021 Information Report Open

VHPD21-04123 09/06/2021 Open

MPD21-0308 09/06/2021 Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-04122 09/06/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSO21-1413 09/06/2021 Obstructing officer; Tresspassing Closed

VHPD21-04121 09/06/2021 Open

CCSO21-1412 09/06/2021 child neglect creating risk of injury; Domestic Battery; Failure to Register 10 days; Obstructing officer Open

CCSO21-1411 09/06/2021 Expired Operators; No Proof Insurance Closed

HPD21-04120 09/06/2021 Paraphernalia Closed

CCSO21-1409 09/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed