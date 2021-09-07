Most read
Sept. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-04137
|09/06/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-04136
|09/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1418
|09/06/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1419
|09/06/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-04135
|09/06/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Open
|HPD21-04134
|09/06/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04133
|09/06/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-04132
|09/06/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-04130
|09/06/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|CCSO21-1417
|09/06/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-04128
|09/06/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-04129
|09/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04131
|09/06/2021
|B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1416
|09/06/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-04127
|09/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-1415
|09/06/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-1414
|09/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|MPD21-0309
|09/06/2021
|DRIVER OR MOTORCYCLE LICENSE REQUIRED; Motorcycle Helmet Required
|Open
|CHPD21-04126
|09/06/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04126
|09/06/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04124
|09/06/2021
|DUI less than .150; Improper Registration; No MVI or Expired MVI; No Operator's License; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-04125
|09/06/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|VHPD21-04123
|09/06/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0308
|09/06/2021
|Possession of Marijuana Under 15 Grams ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-04122
|09/06/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1413
|09/06/2021
|Obstructing officer; Tresspassing
|Closed
|VHPD21-04121
|09/06/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-1412
|09/06/2021
|child neglect creating risk of injury; Domestic Battery; Failure to Register 10 days; Obstructing officer
|Open
|CCSO21-1411
|09/06/2021
|Expired Operators; No Proof Insurance
|Closed
|HPD21-04120
|09/06/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CCSO21-1409
|09/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1408
|09/06/2021
|Battery
|Closed