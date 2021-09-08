Sept. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Wednesday, September 8, 2021

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

MPD21-0312 09/07/2021 Possession of Marijuana; speeding Closed
HPD21-04157 09/07/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-04156 09/07/2021 DUI less than .150; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI Closed
HPD21-04155 09/07/2021 Paraphernalia; THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
CCSO21-1425 09/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04154 09/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-1427 09/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04153 09/07/2021 LITTERING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE Closed
HPD21-04151 09/07/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
HPD21-04147 09/07/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-04148 09/07/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open
HPD21-04150 09/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-04146 09/07/2021 B & E Auto Closed
CCSO21-1424 09/07/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-04149 09/07/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-04152 09/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
VHPD21-04143 09/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
CCSO21-1423 09/07/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
CHPD21-04144 09/07/2021   Open
HPD21-04144 09/07/2021 Child neglect resulting in injury / Child neglect creating risk of injury Open
IHPD21-04144 09/07/2021   Open
HPD21-04142 09/07/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-04145 09/07/2021 B & E Auto Closed
VHPD21-04141 09/07/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Open
CCSO21-1421 09/07/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSOC21-1421 09/07/2021   Open
MPD21-0311 09/07/2021 Entry of Building other than Dwelling; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Open
HPD21-04140 09/07/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-1420 09/07/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
CHPD21-04139 09/07/2021   Closed
HPD21-04139 09/07/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-04138 09/07/2021 B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
