Sept. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

MPD21-0312 09/07/2021 Possession of Marijuana; speeding Closed

HPD21-04157 09/07/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-04156 09/07/2021 DUI less than .150; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI Closed

HPD21-04155 09/07/2021 Paraphernalia; THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed

CCSO21-1425 09/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04154 09/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

CCSO21-1427 09/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-04153 09/07/2021 LITTERING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE Closed

HPD21-04151 09/07/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed

HPD21-04147 09/07/2021 Battery Closed

HPD21-04148 09/07/2021 Wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Open

HPD21-04150 09/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

HPD21-04146 09/07/2021 B & E Auto Closed

CCSO21-1424 09/07/2021 runaway juvenile Open

HPD21-04149 09/07/2021 B & E Open

HPD21-04152 09/07/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

VHPD21-04143 09/07/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open

CCSO21-1423 09/07/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open

CHPD21-04144 09/07/2021 Open

HPD21-04144 09/07/2021 Child neglect resulting in injury / Child neglect creating risk of injury Open

IHPD21-04144 09/07/2021 Open

HPD21-04142 09/07/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-04145 09/07/2021 B & E Auto Closed

VHPD21-04141 09/07/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Open

CCSO21-1421 09/07/2021 Grand Larceny Open

CCSOC21-1421 09/07/2021 Open

MPD21-0311 09/07/2021 Entry of Building other than Dwelling; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Open

HPD21-04140 09/07/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed

CCSO21-1420 09/07/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed

CHPD21-04139 09/07/2021 Closed

HPD21-04139 09/07/2021 Deceased Person Closed