Sept. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|MPD21-0312
|09/07/2021
|Possession of Marijuana; speeding
|Closed
|HPD21-04157
|09/07/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-04156
|09/07/2021
|DUI less than .150; Fleeing in vehicle while DUI
|Closed
|HPD21-04155
|09/07/2021
|Paraphernalia; THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|CCSO21-1425
|09/07/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04154
|09/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-1427
|09/07/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04153
|09/07/2021
|LITTERING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Closed
|HPD21-04151
|09/07/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-04147
|09/07/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04148
|09/07/2021
|Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
|Open
|HPD21-04150
|09/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-04146
|09/07/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|CCSO21-1424
|09/07/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-04149
|09/07/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-04152
|09/07/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|VHPD21-04143
|09/07/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|CCSO21-1423
|09/07/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|CHPD21-04144
|09/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04144
|09/07/2021
|Child neglect resulting in injury / Child neglect creating risk of injury
|Open
|IHPD21-04144
|09/07/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04142
|09/07/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-04145
|09/07/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|VHPD21-04141
|09/07/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Open
|CCSO21-1421
|09/07/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-1421
|09/07/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0311
|09/07/2021
|Entry of Building other than Dwelling; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor
|Open
|HPD21-04140
|09/07/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-1420
|09/07/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|CHPD21-04139
|09/07/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-04139
|09/07/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04138
|09/07/2021
|B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open