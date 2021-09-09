Most read
- Sept. 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Sept. 9 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- COMMENTARY: Strolling of the Great White Way… Back When Twin Towers Dominated Lower Manhattan
- Man Shot, Killed, Crashes Along Seventh Ave.
- Sept. 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Sept. 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- 9/11: One Man Saw It Coming; Morgan-Stanley Employees Practiced Evacuation
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
Marshall to present piano-cello concert, ‘Romantic Sonatas’
The concert is free and open to all. Masks are required. It also will be livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbpuRSLJ6eqJf7QekSiaZw
Dikener, professor of cello and double bass at Marshall, and Botes, associate professor of piano, will perform sonatas by César Franck and Frédéric Chopin.
“We both are dedicated to perform the greatest chamber music works written for cello and piano, and these two sonatas represents the league of highly sought-after works in the repertoire and we have lots of fun performing them,” Dikener said. “Both works are well known, and the audience will get an opportunity to hear these popular works. The recital will last about an hour.”
The concert is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.