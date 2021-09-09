Marshall to present piano-cello concert, ‘Romantic Sonatas’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present “Romantic Sonatas,” featuring two Marshall University faculty members, Dr. Şölen Dikener on cello and Dr. Johan Botes on piano. The concert begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in Smith Recital Hall.

The concert is free and open to all. Masks are required. It also will be livestreamed on the School of Music YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKbpuRSLJ6eqJf7QekSiaZw

Dikener, professor of cello and double bass at Marshall, and Botes, associate professor of piano, will perform sonatas by César Franck and Frédéric Chopin.

“We both are dedicated to perform the greatest chamber music works written for cello and piano, and these two sonatas represents the league of highly sought-after works in the repertoire and we have lots of fun performing them,” Dikener said. “Both works are well known, and the audience will get an opportunity to hear these popular works. The recital will last about an hour.”

The concert is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.