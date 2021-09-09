Most read
Sept. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-1435
|09/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-04174
|09/08/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-04173
|09/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1433
|09/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1434
|09/08/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-04172
|09/08/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|VHPD21-04170
|09/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04171
|09/08/2021
|Threatening communications by electronic device
|Open
|HPD21-04169
|09/08/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSOF21-1432
|09/08/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-1437
|09/08/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-1431
|09/08/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer; Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-04166
|09/08/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-04167
|09/08/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Closed
|VHPD21-04165
|09/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04168
|09/08/2021
|Forgery/Uttering
|Closed
|HPD21-04164
|09/08/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-1430
|09/08/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Open
|CCSO21-1429
|09/08/2021
|Battery; Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|VHPD21-04163
|09/08/2021
|Open
|HPD21-04162
|09/08/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Closed
|CCSO21-1428
|09/08/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-04161
|09/08/2021
|VEHICLE SECURITY.
|Closed
|HPD21-04160
|09/08/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-04159
|09/08/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-04158
|09/08/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-1426
|09/08/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open