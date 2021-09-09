Sept. 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, September 9, 2021 - 13:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-1435 09/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-04174 09/08/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-04173 09/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1433 09/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1434 09/08/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-04172 09/08/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
VHPD21-04170 09/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04171 09/08/2021 Threatening communications by electronic device Open
HPD21-04169 09/08/2021 Battery Closed
CCSOF21-1432 09/08/2021   Closed
CCSO21-1437 09/08/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
CCSO21-1431 09/08/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer; Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-04166 09/08/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-04167 09/08/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Closed
VHPD21-04165 09/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04168 09/08/2021 Forgery/Uttering Closed
HPD21-04164 09/08/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices; Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-1430 09/08/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Open
CCSO21-1429 09/08/2021 Battery; Disorderly Conduct Closed
VHPD21-04163 09/08/2021   Open
HPD21-04162 09/08/2021 Disorderly Conduct Closed
CCSO21-1428 09/08/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-04161 09/08/2021 VEHICLE SECURITY. Closed
HPD21-04160 09/08/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-04159 09/08/2021 Shoplifting Closed
HPD21-04158 09/08/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-1426 09/08/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
PrevNext  