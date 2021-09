Sept. 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-17 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 787.09 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING REPEAL OF THE BUSINESS AND OCCUPATIONS TAX ON RETAIL BUSINESSES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-62 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AMENDING THE RULES OF COUNCIL TO PROHIBIT THE USE OF ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION DEVICES DURING COUNCIL MEETINGS

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-65 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2021-2022 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-68 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO USE UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’S SHUTTERED VENUES OPERATORS GRANT REVENUE IN THE AMOUNT OF $4,627,429.86 TO BE USED FOR PROJECTS, FUNDING, MAINTENANCE, BOND PAYMENTS, SALARIES, AND RECOUPMENT OF PAYMENTS TO THE CITY FOR THE MT. HEALTH ARENA (CIVIC ARENA)

Sponsored by:(pending committee approval)





9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment