Week of September 10-17 WV Marquee Cinemas with Premieres, Flashbacks

Wan has an impressive resume of franchise starters ranging from Conjuring and Insidious to the Saw reboot. He also directed Aquaman and Furious 7. However, the plague of Covid has prompted a wide horror genre choice on screen. This one will do well to achieve about 33% of Shang's second weekend draw (about $34 million to a $7-12 range, despite the early Halloween entry.

Shang Chi after its Labor Day tentpole rush to nearly $100 million despite the pandemic surge as Delta fills hospitals and graves with unvaccinated. The new Marvel Universe entry will stay at the top of the box this weekend. It's only real competition is James Wan's Malignant.

The Faith market will be represented by Show Me the Father which has hopes of tapping The War Room / Fireproof fans.

Sept. 17 has Clint Eastwood's newest western, Cry Macho, set for limited release.

In it one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.





COPSHOP is the only wide release. On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station-but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.

Some cinemas will debut Eyes of Tammy Faye, described as an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Sept. 24 will be the tenth anniversary release of Courageous and the premiere of Eyes of Evan Hansen.

October brings much awaited titles such as "Venom Let There be Carnage," Many Saints of New York, and finally No Time to Die. Nov. 1 brings the next MCU title, The Eternals.

