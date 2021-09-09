Most read
Week of September 10-17 WV Marquee Cinemas with Premieres, Flashbacks
The Faith market will be represented by Show Me the Father which has hopes of tapping The War Room / Fireproof fans.
Sept. 17 has Clint Eastwood's newest western, Cry Macho, set for limited release.
In it one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.
COPSHOP is the only wide release. On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station-but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.
Some cinemas will debut Eyes of Tammy Faye, described as an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
Sept. 24 will be the tenth anniversary release of Courageous and the premiere of Eyes of Evan Hansen.
October brings much awaited titles such as "Venom Let There be Carnage," Many Saints of New York, and finally No Time to Die. Nov. 1 brings the next MCU title, The Eternals.
BECKLEY, WV
Marquee Galleria 14
Malignant (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Show Me the Father (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 6:15
Candyman (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
The Night House (R) Reserved
Fri: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat: 6:30, 9:30
Sun: 12:30 PM
Mon - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:15, 4:35, 6:55
The Protege (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Sun: 1:10, 4:10
Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Wed: 1:10, 4:10
Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 12:10, 9:10
Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Wed: 12:10, 9:10
Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Old (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:20, 6:00, 8:40
Special Extended Edition The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:15, 8:00
Wed: 3:15, 8:00
TRIADELPHIA, WV
Marquee Highlands
Malignant (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Show Me the Father (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 6:15
Candyman (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri - Thu: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM
Don't Breathe 2 (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Respect (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 9:35
Mon & Tue: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Wed: 11:50 AM, 9:35
Thu: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
The Suicide Squad (R)
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Old (PG-13)
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Black Widow (PG-13)
Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sun: 12:30, 3:30
Mon & Tue: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Wed: 12:30, 3:30
Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Special Extended Edition The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (PG-13)
Sun: 3:15, 8:00
Wed: 3:15, 8:00
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Showcase
Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
HUNTINGTON, WV
Marquee Pullman 16
Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45
Sun: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:15, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:15, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Sun: 12:15, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 6:15 PM
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Sun: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20
The Night House (R) Disturbing Images; Language Including Sexual References; Violence
Fri & Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:10
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri - Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:00
The Protege (R) Brief Nudity; Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10 PM
Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10
Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25
Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri & Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Respect (PG-13) Mature Thematic Content; Smoking; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language Including Racial Epithets; Violence
Fri & Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20, 9:35
Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:05, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:20
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:15 PM
Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:40
Thu: 3:30 PM
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) Strong Language; Terror; Violence
Fri & Sat: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55, 9:15
Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:10, 4:25, 6:55
Mon - Thu: 4:25, 6:55
Black Widow (PG-13) Intense Action Violence; Language; Some Thematic Material
Fri & Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:15, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:15
Special Extended Edition The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (PG-13) Battle Sequences; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images
Sun: 3:15, 5:00
Wed: 3:15, 5:00
CHARLESTON, WV
Marquee Southridge
Malignant (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Show Me the Father (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:00, 9:20
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 11:45 AM, 12:45, 2:45, 3:45, 5:45, 6:45, 8:45, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:30, 3:15, 4:30, 7:30, 9:15, 9:35
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3D (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 6:15
Candyman (R) Reserved
Fri - Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45
Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 9:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:35, 4:55, 7:15
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00
Mon & Tue: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Wed: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00
Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
The Suicide Squad (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Sun: 12:00, 9:00
Mon & Tue: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Wed: 12:00, 9:00
Thu: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 9:00
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Reserved
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Special Extended Edition The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (PG-13) Reserved
Sun: 3:15, 8:00
Wed: 3:15, 8:00
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Wytheville 8
Malignant (R) Disturbing Content; Disturbing Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) Action; Language; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri - Thu: 12:15, 12:45, 3:15, 3:45, 6:15, 6:45, 9:15, 9:45
Candyman (R) Language Including Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:20, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
Fri - Thu: 2:15, 4:35
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Little Pups Event (G)
Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM
Don't Breathe 2 (R) Gory Scenes; Language; Strong Bloody Violence
Fri - Tue: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Wed: 12:05, 7:25, 9:50
Thu: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50
Free Guy (PG-13) Crude Comments; Fantasy Action/Violence; Language; Some Suggestive Material
Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35
The Suicide Squad (R) Brief Graphic Nudity; Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Language; Sexual References; Strong Violence
Fri - Thu: 6:55, 9:55
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) Action; Violence
Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10